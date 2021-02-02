Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / US ‘alarmed’ after Myanmar military seizes power
US ‘alarmed’ after Myanmar military seizes power

US ‘alarmed’ after Myanmar military seizes power

International 2021-02-02, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

The US said Sunday it is “alarmed” by reports that the Myanmar military has seized power and arrested the country’s top officials.

“The United States is alarmed by reports that the Burmese military has taken steps to undermine the country’s democratic transition, including the arrest of State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and other civilian officials in Burma,” the White House said in a statement, using the former name of Myanmar.

President Joe Biden has been briefed by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan regarding the situation, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

“We continue to affirm our strong support for Burma’s democratic institutions and, in coordination with our regional partners, urge the military and all other parties to adhere to democratic norms and the rule of law, and to release those detained today,” said the statement.

“The United States opposes any attempt to alter the outcome of recent elections or impede Myanmar’s democratic transition, and will take action against those responsible if these steps are not reversed.”

It added that it is monitoring the situation closely and stands with the people of Myanmar.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also expressed “grave concern” over the situation and called on Myanmar’s military leaders to release all government officials and civil society leaders.

Earlier, the military declared a state of emergency hours after detaining Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and other senior members of the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) party.

It claimed the moves are being carried out due to “election fraud” in the Nov. 8 elections, which resulted in the dominance of the NLD in parliament.

The military also announced that Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Min Aung Hlaing has been installed as the country’s president.__The Nation

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Senior Indian journalists accused of sedition over reporting on farmers’ protest

Several senior Indian journalists are facing charges of sedition over their reporting and online... more»

Pakistan: PHC allows trial of rights activist by military court

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Monday allowed rights activist Idris Khattak to be... more»

Criminal gangs selling fake negative Covid-19 tests needed by most air travelers, Europol warns

The EU’s policing agency has warned that criminal gangs are cashing in on the Covid crisis by... more»

US ‘alarmed’ after Myanmar military seizes power

The US said Sunday it is “alarmed” by reports that the Myanmar military has seized... more»

10,000 people rally against Austrian police in anti-lockdown protest in Vienna

Police in Austria faced off against around 10,000 demonstrators during a banned protest against... more»

Imran Khan’s Silence on Uighurs Undercuts His Defense of Muslims Worldwide

In recent months, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has positioned himself as a fierce defender... more»

Myanmar military seizes power, detains elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi

Myanmar’s military seized power on Monday in a coup against the democratically elected... more»

Pakistan denies handing over Pearl murder suspect to US

KARACHI: Pakistan is not handing over the prime suspect who was convicted and later acquitted in a... more»

Hong Kong residents now eligible for special UK visa

A visa scheme to allow Hong Kong residents to come to the UK opens on Sunday, with some 300,000... more»

China building digital Silk Road stretching from Asia through Africa to Europe

The final stretch of a cross-border fiber optic cable is set to be laid by China in Pakistan to... more»

Search

Back to Top