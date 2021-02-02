Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Austria / 10,000 people rally against Austrian police in anti-lockdown protest in Vienna
10,000 people rally against Austrian police in anti-lockdown protest in Vienna

10,000 people rally against Austrian police in anti-lockdown protest in Vienna

Austria 2021-02-02, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Police in Austria faced off against around 10,000 demonstrators during a banned protest against the country’s COVID-19 curfew restrictions.

Vienna police say that “several thousand” people gathered in the inner city area of the capital for a “prohibited” demonstration on Sunday.

The protest had been outlawed by the authorities after several thousand citizens gathered for a similar rally in January, many not wearing face masks and respecting social distance measures.

Several police officers were injured and around 850 people in total were fined for failing to comply with health measures, according to Interior Minister Karl Nehammer.

Demonstrators had been encouraged to rally on the streets by Austria’s far-right FPÖ party, which has described the ban on protests as “scandalous”.

10 people were arrested when the crowd refused to disperse and wanted to march towards the parliament, blocking traffic and clashing with the authorities.

Among those detained was a “known protagonist of the banned assemblies”, who police suspect of kicking an officer in the back.

“After careful consideration of all interests, the Vienna Provincial Police Directorate gave priority to protecting against danger to health and dispersed the assembly according to the principles of the rule of law,” police said in a statement.

Despite a third national lockdown, Austria recorded 1,190 new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday.

Schools, sports halls, hotels, restaurants, non-essential shops, and cultural venues are closed across the country.

Anti-lockdown demonstrations have also taken place across the Netherlands and Belgium in recent weeks.__EuroNews

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Senior Indian journalists accused of sedition over reporting on farmers’ protest

Several senior Indian journalists are facing charges of sedition over their reporting and online... more»

Pakistan: PHC allows trial of rights activist by military court

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Monday allowed rights activist Idris Khattak to be... more»

Criminal gangs selling fake negative Covid-19 tests needed by most air travelers, Europol warns

The EU’s policing agency has warned that criminal gangs are cashing in on the Covid crisis by... more»

US ‘alarmed’ after Myanmar military seizes power

The US said Sunday it is “alarmed” by reports that the Myanmar military has seized... more»

10,000 people rally against Austrian police in anti-lockdown protest in Vienna

Police in Austria faced off against around 10,000 demonstrators during a banned protest against... more»

Imran Khan’s Silence on Uighurs Undercuts His Defense of Muslims Worldwide

In recent months, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has positioned himself as a fierce defender... more»

Myanmar military seizes power, detains elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi

Myanmar’s military seized power on Monday in a coup against the democratically elected... more»

Pakistan denies handing over Pearl murder suspect to US

KARACHI: Pakistan is not handing over the prime suspect who was convicted and later acquitted in a... more»

Hong Kong residents now eligible for special UK visa

A visa scheme to allow Hong Kong residents to come to the UK opens on Sunday, with some 300,000... more»

China building digital Silk Road stretching from Asia through Africa to Europe

The final stretch of a cross-border fiber optic cable is set to be laid by China in Pakistan to... more»

Search

Back to Top