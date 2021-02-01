Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / China building digital Silk Road stretching from Asia through Africa to Europe
China building digital Silk Road stretching from Asia through Africa to Europe

China building digital Silk Road stretching from Asia through Africa to Europe

International 2021-02-01, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

The final stretch of a cross-border fiber optic cable is set to be laid by China in Pakistan to create the Digital Silk Road (DSR), Nikkei Asia reports. The DSR is part of the broader Chinese Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The fiber cable will link to the Pakistan East Africa Connecting Europe (PEACE) submarine cable in the Arabian Sea, to service countries participating in BRI, and Europe. It is currently being laid between Pakistan’s Rawalpindi city and the port cities of Karachi and Gwadar. The $240-million project, which is in partnership with China’s Huawei Technologies, was approved by the government last week.

The laying of sea cable in Pakistan’s territorial waters will begin in March, following government approval this month for Cybernet, a local internet service provider, to construct an Arabian Sea landing station in Karachi.

The Mediterranean section of the cable is already being laid, and runs from Egypt to France. The 15,000 kilometer-long cable is expected to go into service later this year.

The PEACE cable will provide the shortest direct internet route between participating countries, and will drastically reduce internet data transfer speeds. It is expected to help reduce Pakistan’s exposure to internet outages from damaged submarine cables by providing an additional route for internet connectivity.

According to Eyck Freymann, author of ‘One Belt One Road: Chinese Power Meets the World,’ the BRI is evolving to place less emphasis on traditional heavy infrastructure, and more on high-tech cooperation and digital services.

He told Nikkei Asia that “Beijing wants to dominate the physical infrastructure underlying global communications, particularly the internet,” adding: “This will give it an advantage in internationalizing its tech sector and pursuing future tech-related deals with partner countries.”

The ambitious multi-trillion-dollar BRI initiative (or the new Silk Road), announced by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2013, aims to boost connectivity and cooperation between East Asia, Europe, and East Africa. It is expected to significantly boost global trade, cutting trading costs in half for the countries involved, according to expert estimates.__RT.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Pakistan denies handing over Pearl murder suspect to US

KARACHI: Pakistan is not handing over the prime suspect who was convicted and later acquitted in a... more»

Hong Kong residents now eligible for special UK visa

A visa scheme to allow Hong Kong residents to come to the UK opens on Sunday, with some 300,000... more»

China building digital Silk Road stretching from Asia through Africa to Europe

The final stretch of a cross-border fiber optic cable is set to be laid by China in Pakistan to... more»

Tension grows in Austria over the deportation of three young girls to Georgia and Armenia

Tensions are growing in Austria over the deportation of three girls to Georgia and Armenia,... more»

Navalny allies take to the streets despite crackdown

Russian police detained over 250 protesters on Jan. 31 as activists took to the streets across the... more»

Iranian FM hopes Taliban would work on ‘immediate end’ to Afghan people’s pains

TEHRAN: Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Sunday expressed hopes that the... more»

Russia braces for latest Navalny protests

Russian authorities have closed metro stations and are restricting movement in Moscow ahead of... more»

Riot police crack down on anti-Global Security Bill protesters in Paris

French citizens are once again protesting a bill that punishes those who release photos and videos... more»

Corruption deep-rooted in Pakistan: Shibli Faraz

KARACHI: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz Friday said corruption is... more»

Europe closes borders in fight against coronavirus variants

Countries across Europe are attempting to slow the spread of coronavirus through a combination of... more»

Search

Back to Top