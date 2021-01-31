Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Riot police crack down on anti-Global Security Bill protesters in Paris
Riot police crack down on anti-Global Security Bill protesters in Paris

Riot police crack down on anti-Global Security Bill protesters in Paris

Europe 2021-01-31, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

French citizens are once again protesting a bill that punishes those who release photos and videos identifying police officers, something critics say is a major challenge to press freedom.

As protesters marched near the Place de la Republique in Paris, police also took to the streets in riot gear, and several clashes between demonstrators and officers took place.

Saturday’s demonstrations are only the latest protests against the security bill, which would fine offenders thousands and possibly land them behind bars for up to a year. Rallies in Marseille, Paris, Lyon, and other cities descended into violence in December, as protesters launched projectiles at riot police, and vehicles and businesses were vandalized.

In response to the protests, government officials announced they would rewrite Article 24, which takes aim at photos and videos of officers, and find a more balanced approach.__RT.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Riot police crack down on anti-Global Security Bill protesters in Paris

French citizens are once again protesting a bill that punishes those who release photos and videos... more»

Corruption deep-rooted in Pakistan: Shibli Faraz

KARACHI: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz Friday said corruption is... more»

Europe closes borders in fight against coronavirus variants

Countries across Europe are attempting to slow the spread of coronavirus through a combination of... more»

UAE announces citizenship for investors, skilled professionals under new law

DUBAI: In a historic move, UAE on Saturday announced major changes to its citizenship law,... more»

Poles hold more protests over abortion; activist released

Poles took to the streets of Warsaw, Gdansk and other cities for a third night of protests on Jan.... more»

UN greets enforcement of Nuclear Weapon Ban Treaty: Not bound by any of treaty obligations, says Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Friday rejected the Treaty on Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons that came into... more»

Catalonia set for February election after court overturns COVID delay

The Spanish region of Catalonia is set for an election in mid-February after a court overturned a... more»

Italy permanently halts arms sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE

Italy has halted the sale of thousands of missiles to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates... more»

EU confirms new vaccine export controls

The European Union has confirmed it is introducing export controls on coronavirus vaccines made in... more»

Germany bans entry from the UK, Ireland, Brazil, Portugal and South Africa over COVID-19 variants

From Saturday, Germany will close its borders to arrivals from five countries that are affected by... more»

Search

Back to Top