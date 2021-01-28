Turkey deports 40 illegally residing Pakistani citizens

Turkey has deported 40 Pakistanis who were reportedly residing in the country illegally, with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) confirming the development.

According to a report, the Pakistani citizens had been residing in different cities of the country and they have been moved to Islamabad for the time being.

The officials further said the deportees had earlier been provided food, clothes, and shoes at the Islamabad airport, adding that agreements were signed with two non-governmental organisations (NGOs) for the purpose.

On April 1, 2019, Turkey deported 47 Pakistanis residing illegally in the country. The deported citizens had reached Islamabad via Sharjah through a special aircraft.

Earlier, during the same year, the country sent home seven Pakistanis for trying to enter the country illegally. They were sent back on flight TK-710, with the FIA receiving them at the New Islamabad International Airport.

Globally, immigration has emerged as the most prominent wedge issue. Over half a million illegal immigrants, deported during the last six years, hailed from Pakistan.

A total of 519,000 Pakistani nationals, deported from 134 countries around the world, returned with a long list of charges that include forged travel documents and a wide range of criminal convictions.__Courtesy Daily Times