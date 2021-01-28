Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Kashmir / Kashmir -IOK / Kashmir: Soldier killed, three others wounded in militant attack
Kashmir: Soldier killed, three others wounded in militant attack

Kashmir: Soldier killed, three others wounded in militant attack

Kashmir, Kashmir -IOK 2021-01-28, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

A soldier was killed and three others wounded after militants lobbed a grenade at a road opening party (ROP) of the army in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday morning, reports quoting officials said.

Quoting an army statement, news agency IANS reported that the militants hurled a grenade at a road-opening party of the army during a sanitisation drive at 10:15 am in Shamsipura Khanabal area of Kulgam.

Four soldiers received splinter injuries in the attack, read the statement, adding the injured were provided first aid and were shifted to 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar.

However, local news reports suggested that the soldiers were injured in a suspected IED blast. Quoting sources, news agency GNS reported that the explosive material was planted inside a school building.

It said that one of the injured soldiers succumbed at 92 Base Hospital.__GK News

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Ex-ISI chief Asad Durrani has been interacting with India’s RAW since 2008: defence ministry

The Ministry of Defence has opposed a request seeking removal of former Inter-Services... more»

Ukraine and Hungary pledge to ease tensions over border region of Transcarpathia

Ukraine and Hungary have pledged to ease tensions over the border region of Transcarpathia.The two... more»

Kashmir: Soldier killed, three others wounded in militant attack

A soldier was killed and three others wounded after militants lobbed a grenade at a road opening... more»

EU officials say AstraZeneca CANCELLED meeting on vaccine supplies, pharma giant denies claim as simmering row boils over

Relations between the EU and AstraZeneca were dealt another blow on Wednesday as the union and the... more»

Israel’s top general says its military is refreshing operational plans against Iran

JERUSALEM: Israel’s top general said on Tuesday that its military was refreshing its operational... more»

Dutch police deployed in force to curb rioting, looting

Police took to the streets of Dutch towns and cities in force on Jan. 26 night in an attempt to... more»

EU asks AstraZeneca to publish vaccine contract after CEO’s disclosures

The European Union is asking AstraZeneca to publish the contract it signed with the bloc on... more»

Indian farm protesters battle police to plant flags at historic Red Fort

Thousands of Indian farmers protesting against agricultural reforms breached barricades on Tuesday... more»

UK PM: ‘Hard to compute sorrow’ of 100,000 milestone

More than 100,000 people have died with Covid-19 in the UK, after 1,631 deaths within 28 days of a... more»

Rally on the 10th Anniversary of the Egypt Revolution 2011

VIENNA: The Egyptian migrant community in Vienna organized a rally on 24th January to commemorate... more»

Search

Back to Top