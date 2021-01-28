Kashmir: Soldier killed, three others wounded in militant attack

A soldier was killed and three others wounded after militants lobbed a grenade at a road opening party (ROP) of the army in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday morning, reports quoting officials said.

Quoting an army statement, news agency IANS reported that the militants hurled a grenade at a road-opening party of the army during a sanitisation drive at 10:15 am in Shamsipura Khanabal area of Kulgam.

Four soldiers received splinter injuries in the attack, read the statement, adding the injured were provided first aid and were shifted to 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar.

However, local news reports suggested that the soldiers were injured in a suspected IED blast. Quoting sources, news agency GNS reported that the explosive material was planted inside a school building.

It said that one of the injured soldiers succumbed at 92 Base Hospital.__GK News