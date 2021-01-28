Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Israel’s top general says its military is refreshing operational plans against Iran
Israel’s top general says its military is refreshing operational plans against Iran

Israel’s top general says its military is refreshing operational plans against Iran

International 2021-01-28, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

JERUSALEM: Israel’s top general said on Tuesday that its military was refreshing its operational plans against Iran and that any US return to a 2015 nuclear accord with Tehran would be “wrong.”

The remarks are an apparent signal to US President Joe Biden to tread cautiously in any diplomatic engagement with Iran. Such comments by Israel’s military chief of staff on US policymaking are rare and likely would have been pre-approved by the Israeli government.

“A return to the 2015 nuclear agreement, or even if it is a similar accord with several improvements, is bad and wrong from an operational and strategic point of view,” Lieutenant-General Aviv Kohavi said in an address to Tel Aviv University’s Institute for National Security Studies.

Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, abandoned the nuclear agreement in 2018, a move that was welcomed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who criticised the sanctions relief it offered and warned of the likelihood of Iranian nuclear arms development after its expiration.

Antony Blinken, confirmed on Tuesday as Biden’s secretary of state, said last week the United States was “a long way” from deciding whether to rejoin the deal and it would need to see what Iran actually did to resume complying with the pact.

Since Washington pulled out of the deal, Iran has gradually breached its key limits, building up its stockpile of low enriched uranium, enriching uranium to higher levels of purity, and installing centrifuges in ways barred by the accord.

Kohavi said those actions by Iran, which denies it is seeking atomic arms, showed it could ultimately decide to push forward rapidly towards building a nuclear weapon.

“In light of this fundamental analysis, I have instructed the Israel Defense Forces to prepare a number of operational plans, in addition to those already in place,” Kohavi said.

“It will be up to the political leadership, of course, to decide on implementation, but these plans need to be on the table.”

Netanyahu had threatened possible Israeli strikes against Iran in the run-up to the accord. But a senior Israeli officer, who spoke to reporters in 2015 on condition of anonymity, underscored differences in Israel over the issue by saying a deal had potential security benefits.__Tribune.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Ex-ISI chief Asad Durrani has been interacting with India’s RAW since 2008: defence ministry

The Ministry of Defence has opposed a request seeking removal of former Inter-Services... more»

Ukraine and Hungary pledge to ease tensions over border region of Transcarpathia

Ukraine and Hungary have pledged to ease tensions over the border region of Transcarpathia.The two... more»

Kashmir: Soldier killed, three others wounded in militant attack

A soldier was killed and three others wounded after militants lobbed a grenade at a road opening... more»

EU officials say AstraZeneca CANCELLED meeting on vaccine supplies, pharma giant denies claim as simmering row boils over

Relations between the EU and AstraZeneca were dealt another blow on Wednesday as the union and the... more»

Israel’s top general says its military is refreshing operational plans against Iran

JERUSALEM: Israel’s top general said on Tuesday that its military was refreshing its operational... more»

Dutch police deployed in force to curb rioting, looting

Police took to the streets of Dutch towns and cities in force on Jan. 26 night in an attempt to... more»

EU asks AstraZeneca to publish vaccine contract after CEO’s disclosures

The European Union is asking AstraZeneca to publish the contract it signed with the bloc on... more»

Indian farm protesters battle police to plant flags at historic Red Fort

Thousands of Indian farmers protesting against agricultural reforms breached barricades on Tuesday... more»

UK PM: ‘Hard to compute sorrow’ of 100,000 milestone

More than 100,000 people have died with Covid-19 in the UK, after 1,631 deaths within 28 days of a... more»

Rally on the 10th Anniversary of the Egypt Revolution 2011

VIENNA: The Egyptian migrant community in Vienna organized a rally on 24th January to commemorate... more»

Search

Back to Top