Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / EU asks AstraZeneca to publish vaccine contract after CEO’s disclosures
EU asks AstraZeneca to publish vaccine contract after CEO’s disclosures

EU asks AstraZeneca to publish vaccine contract after CEO’s disclosures

Europe 2021-01-27, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

The European Union is asking AstraZeneca to publish the contract it signed with the bloc on Covid-19 vaccine supplies after the company’s chief executive revealed confidential clauses, Reuters reported quoting an EU official.

In an interview with newspapers on Tuesday, AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot said the EU contract was based on a best-effort clause and did not commit the company to a specific timetable for deliveries.

The interview followed the company’s announcement of a cut in supplies to the EU in the first quarter.

The EU official said on Wednesday that the best-effort clause was standard in contracts with manufacturers of products that are in development.__Dawn.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

EU asks AstraZeneca to publish vaccine contract after CEO’s disclosures

The European Union is asking AstraZeneca to publish the contract it signed with the bloc on... more»

Indian farm protesters battle police to plant flags at historic Red Fort

Thousands of Indian farmers protesting against agricultural reforms breached barricades on Tuesday... more»

UK PM: ‘Hard to compute sorrow’ of 100,000 milestone

More than 100,000 people have died with Covid-19 in the UK, after 1,631 deaths within 28 days of a... more»

Rally on the 10th Anniversary of the Egypt Revolution 2011

VIENNA: The Egyptian migrant community in Vienna organized a rally on 24th January to commemorate... more»

Putin tells Biden in first phone talks that normalization of Russian-US relations would benefit everyone

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden held their first phone call on... more»

Italian premier resigns, setting off scramble for new allies

Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte resigned on Jan. 26 after a key coalition ally pulled his party’s... more»

Amid ailing economy, Imran Khan to mortgage Islamabad’s biggest park

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is considering mortgaging Islamabad’s biggest park to get a... more»

EU threatens to block vaccine exports over AstraZeneca delivery delays

Brussels threatened on Monday to block exports of COVID-19 vaccines outside of the bloc over the... more»

Pakistan: Senate rejects PEMRA Amendment Bill 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Senate on Monday rejected the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority... more»

Beijing says US military in South China Sea ‘not conducive to peace’ and urges rethink of Washington’s Taiwan policy

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has urged Washington against repeatedly undermining Beijing’s... more»

Search

Back to Top