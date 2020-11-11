Refugee crisis brews on Canary Islands with record arrivals

Madrid, Spain – The body of an unknown man was among nearly 2,200 refugees and migrants who landed in the Canary Islands at the weekend, a new record in arrivals as Spain struggles to control a fresh migration crisis on Europe’s southernmost frontier.

Refugee agencies fear a humanitarian crisis could happen in the archipelago as there is nowhere to house the huge surge in arrivals from West Africa.

More than 1,500 people are sleeping in tents on the Arguineguin dock in Mogán, a town in Gran Canaria usually popular with tourists enjoying the winter sunshine.

About 5,000 more are being housed in empty hotels as the islands’ tourist season has ground to a halt because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aid agencies claim without rapid action from the Spanish government, the situation could mirror the fraught refugee crisis in Greece.

With the Spanish economy battered by COVID-19, some angry islanders resent the presence of thousands of refugees and migrants housed in hotels at a cost to the taxpayer, providing fertile ground for the far-right Vox party to exploit the issue.

The influx of people from West Africa recalls an earlier crisis in 2006 when 30,000 migrants made the dangerous Atlantic crossing to the islands.

Maria Greco, of the refugee rights group Entre Mares (Between Seas), says Spain has learned nothing from the first crisis.

“What we are seeing now is intolerable. We have had 14 years to learn from our lessons of the last migration crisis in 2006 and we have failed,” she told Al Jazeera.

“Hundreds of people are sleeping rough in the Arguineguin dock in Mogán. Thousands more are living in tourist hotels. Yet in November 2018, the European Union migration force Frontex held a conference in the Canary Islands and warned that traffickers had changed routes but nothing was done.”

Greco says living conditions in the Canary Islands will soon resemble the worst and overcrowded Greek refugee camps unless urgent action is taken.

“These people are being denied rights to see lawyers and the press have complained that the Red Cross are not letting journalists talk to them,” she claimed.