J&K party moves SC for urgent hearing of pleas against revoking special status

Kashmir, Kashmir -IOK 2020-11-11
The Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference on Monday moved the Supreme Court, seeking urgent hearing of pending petitions challenging the Constitutional amendments revoking the special status of J&K and its reorganisation into two Union Territories. The party has stated that the Centre is making “significant changes to the rights of the residents” even though the petitions are yet to be decided.
“Serious constitutional questions having far reaching implications and impact are pending consideration in the present batch of petitions and it is imperative that these questions are considered at an early date… Notwithstanding the foregoing, pending the final hearing of these petitions… and notwithstanding the prevailing pandemic conditions, sweeping changes are being brought about by Respondent No.1 (Union of India) that impact the rights of a large number of people, including dilution of the safeguards earlier available to the permanent residents of the erstwhile State …” the party said in an application filed through Senior Advocate Rajeev Dhavan and Advocate Pritha Srikumar Iyer.
It contended that “these changes will have an irreparable impact on the rights of Indian citizens, including creation of domicile rights and third-party rights in land ownership”. The plea said “these changes, which presume the validity of the aforesaid Impugned Constitution Orders and the Reorganisation Act, unfairly prejudice and pre-judge the case of the Petitioners before” the court.

