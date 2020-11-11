ISI, paramilitary force officials involved in ‘abduction’ of Sindh police chief removed

ISLAMABAD: Officials of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Pakistan Rangers, a paramilitary force, involved in the “Karachi incident”, which preceded the arrest of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law Captain (retired) Muhammad Safdar on the morning of October 19 in the port city, have been removed, Pakistan’s military said on Tuesday.

Safdar, a Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) functionary, was arrested when he was staying with his wife Maryam Nawaz in a hotel room after attending a public rally of the Pakistan Democratic Movement, an anti-government alliance of opposition parties. The reason cited for his arrest was raising slogans at the mausoleum of Mohammad Ali Jinnah. Following the arrest, Maryam, Sindh government and opposition politicians claimed that Sindh police chief Mushtaq Maher was kidnapped and held hostage for four hours at the office of the sector commander of the ISI and forced to register an FIR after he refused to take any action against Safdar.

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa took notice of the incident and ordered an immediate inquiry after Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari called on him to investigate the circumstances surrounding Safdar’s arrest.

A Court of Inquiry established on the orders of Gen Bajwa to probe the alleged abduction and pressuring of the Sindh police chief has found that officers of Pakistan Rangers and the ISI had created an “unwarranted situation”.

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), army’s media arm, supported the allegations forwarded by the Sindh government and opposition politicians that Mushtaq Maher was abducted by officials of the ISI and Rangers, and pressured into issuing arrest orders for Safdar.

“The Court of Inquiry has established that on the night of October 18/19, officers from Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) and ISI sector Headquarters Karachi were considerably seized with the fallout of the desecration of Mazar-e-Quaid (Jinnah’s mausoleum),” the ISPR statement said. “They were under increasing public pressure to ensure prompt action as per the law. Assessing the response of police authorities against this developing yet volatile situation to be slow and wanting, in a charged environment, the officers concerned decided to act, rather overzealously,” the statement read, without clarifying what “public pressure” the ISI and paramilitary force were under.

“They were indeed experienced enough to have acted more prudently and could have avoided creating an unwarranted situation that led to misunderstanding between the two state institutions,” it said. “Based on the recommendations of the Court of Inquiry, it has been decided to remove the officers concerned from their current assignments for further departmental proceedings and disposal at GHQ,” it said.

The statement avoided identifying the officers who were involved in the Karachi incident and merely assured the public that they will face further departmental action.