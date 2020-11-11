Voice Of Vienna

Coronavirus vaccine: EU reaches deal with Pfizer, BioNTech

The agreement that could see Europe secure 200 million doses of an experimental coronavirus vaccine is set to be approved on Wednesday by the European Commission.
A European Commission spokesman said Tuesday that the EU had concluded negotiations with Pfizer and BioNTech to secure millions of doses of their coronavirus vaccine.
The announcement comes just a day after the companies announced their experimental vaccine was shown to be 90% effective in preventing COVID-19.
The Commission is expected to approve the agreement on Wednesday.
Securing vaccine rollout in the EU
German Health Minister Jens Spahn said the vaccine is likely to be ready in the first quarter of 2021 and hopes to secure 100 million doses for Germany.
Spahn, who contracted COVID-19 himself in late October, said it’s important that Germany and the rest of the EU don’t fall behind in the vaccine rollout.
“We of course couldn’t explain to Europeans and especially to Germans if a vaccine would be available and [distributed] in the USA or in other regions in the world, but not in Germany and Europe.”
Spahn emphasized that the European Commission had the mandate to negotiate with pharmaceutical companies — not individual states.
France, Germany, Spain and others in the 27-member bloc “absolutely” would have been able to secure national contracts, Spahn said. “The question is, whether that would have reflected our understanding of European solidarity.”

