Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Austria / Austria police raid dozens of ‘Islamist-linked’ addresses
Austria police raid dozens of ‘Islamist-linked’ addresses

Austria police raid dozens of ‘Islamist-linked’ addresses

Austria 2020-11-10, by Comments Off 2
Print Friendly

VIENNA: Austrian police launched raids on more than 60 addresses allegedly linked to radical Islamists in four different regions Monday, with orders given for 30 suspects to be questioned, prosecutors said.
The Styria region prosecutors’ office said in a statement it was “carrying out investigations against more than 70 suspects and against several associations which are suspected of belonging to and supporting the terrorist Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas organisations”.
It stressed “the operation has no connection to the terror attack in Vienna of November 2”.

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Will hold Tricolour and J-K flag together: Mehbooba Mufti

Days after creating controversy with her remark that she will not hold the national flag, PDP... more»

Imran Khan’s advisor terms woman political commentator ‘filthy thing’

ISLAMABAD : Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special advisor made a derogatory remark... more»

Austria police raid dozens of ‘Islamist-linked’ addresses

VIENNA: Austrian police launched raids on more than 60 addresses allegedly linked to radical... more»

Azerbaijan says it shot down a Russian helicopter by accident

Azerbaijan has said its forces shot down a Russian helicopter near its border with Armenia by... more»

We may soon have a COVID-19 vaccine. But will enough people take it?

ZURICH/LONDON – With COVID-19 vaccine trial results looking positive, governments and... more»

Austria stopped trailing Vienna attacker in summer, report says

Austria has acknowledged that “intolerable mistakes were made” in the handling of intelligence... more»

China, Russia hold off on congratulating Biden; U.S. allies rally round

BEIJING/MOSCOW – China and Russia held off congratulating U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on... more»

Turkish finance minister Berat Albayrak resigns: Instagram post

Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak has said he is stepping down citing health reasons,... more»

Gun battle in Kashmir kills four Indian soldiers, three rebels

Four Indian army soldiers and three rebels were killed in Kashmir, an Indian defence ministry... more»

Saudi Arabia holds its breath after Biden win

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia, which may have more to lose from Joe Biden’s U.S. election victory... more»

Search

Back to Top