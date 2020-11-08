Voice Of Vienna

Pakistan hits new daily high of virus cases in 3 months

Pakistan on Saturday reported more than 1,500 fresh coronavirus cases in a new one-day record over the past three months, official data showed.
The country recorded 1,502 new cases in the last 24 hours — the highest single-day tally since July 30 — pushing the total count of coronavirus infections to 341,753.
On Friday, the country recorded 1,376 new coronavirus cases, the previous one-day spike in the past three months.
Another 20 people lost their lives due to the virus, bringing the death toll to 6,943.
As many as 317,898 people have recovered thus far, while active cases stand at 16,912.
In the first week of November alone, the country recorded over 7,500 new COVID-19 cases, forcing the government to reimpose restrictions, which it had relaxed due to flattening case curve across the country.
Fresh restrictions, which will apply to the capital Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and several other big cities, include fine for not wearing a face mask — effective as of today — and ban on indoor wedding ceremonies starting on Nov. 20. Outdoor weddings will be allowed with a maximum of 1,000 people.
Moreover, 50% of staff of all public and private offices will be asked to work from home.
Authorities also announced the closure of all parks and entertainment venues by 6 p.m. local time and markets, shopping centers, restaurants, and banquet halls by 10 p.m. nationwide.
In May, Pakistan eased virus restrictions and reopened businesses which were closed in March.

Pakistan hits new daily high of virus cases in 3 months

