Shocked by Nawaz’s speech naming military leaders: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Cracks appeared in the ranks of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an anti-government alliance of opposition parties, after Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Friday that he was “shocked” when ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif named the country’s top military leadership for orchestrating his ouster in his speech during the first rally of the alliance last month.

During his speech at the PDM’s October rally in Gujranwala via video link from London, Sharif had blamed army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed for removing his government before bringing Imran Khan into power through allegedly rigged elections in 2018.

“General Qamar Javed Bajwa, you are the one who packed up our government when it was working well. Gen Bajwa you are responsible for rigging the 2018 elections, curbs on media, abduction, torture and harassment of journalists and forcing judges to give decisions of your choice,” Sharif had said.

In an interview with BBC Urdu, Bilawal said neither Sharif nor his party had talked about directly naming the army or ISI chiefs when the PDM’s agenda was being prepared.

“During the all-parties conference, there was debate on whether the blame should be laid on one institution or the entire establishment at anti-government rallies,” Bilawal said and added that it was decided that “a single institution would not be named, the establishment would be”.

Bilawal said he was “shocked” when he heard the former PM taking the names of the army and ISI chiefs in his speech.

“I was shocked because we don’t talk like this at rallies. Anyway, Nawaz Sharif heads his own party and I can’t control what he says, just like he can’t control what I say,” the PPP chairman said, adding that the opposition did not want the military leadership to resign.

“Let me make this clear that it (forcing the military leadership to quit) is not a part of our demands and does not reflect our position,” the PPP chief said.

He added that personally he refrained from levelling accusations at rallies when it comes to his own party. “But Nawaz has the right to take such a stand if he so wishes.”

Bilawal said the former PM would not have taken the names of Gen Bajwa and Gen Faiz without evidence. “Such allegations should come forward on the basis of evidence. I will wait for Nawaz Sharif to bring forward evidence supporting his claims,” he said.

Bilawal also said that brining PM Imran Khan into power cannot be attributed to just one person (Gen Bajwa).