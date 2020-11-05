Vienna attack: Austria admits failing to act on Slovak warning on gunman

Austria’s interior minister has admitted that a warning from Slovakia last summer about a gunman who went on the rampage in the centre of Vienna was not followed up.

Four people were fatally shot and 23 others wounded on Monday night.

Police in Slovakia revealed they had tipped off Austrian authorities about “suspects from Austria” trying to buy ammunition in July.

Reports suggest the trip to buy bullets failed as the gunman had no licence.

It has also emerged he was released early from a jail sentence last December for trying to join jihadists in Syria.

According to German media, the 20-year-old, who was shot dead by police nine minutes after the attack began, travelled to neighbouring Slovakia to buy ammunition for a Kalashnikov AK-47 assault rifle but returned empty-handed.

Slovak police said they had informed their Austrian colleagues immediately, adding they would not comment further.

Asked about the revelations on Wednesday, Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said the information had been investigated by the BVT domestic intelligence agency but no further action had been taken.

“Something obviously went wrong in communication,” he told reporters, adding that he wanted an independent inquiry to find out why.

The centre of Vienna began returning to normal on Wednesday and Mayor Michael Ludwig held a minute’s silence in memory of the victims, as Austria marked a second day of mourning.

Fourteen people have been detained in Austria who were linked to the gunman and the interior minister said they were aged 16 to 28 and with a migrant background.

Swiss police have arrested two others and Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter has alleged that the pair had been “colleagues” of the gunman. “The three men also met in person,” she told St Galler Tagblatt.

The conduct of Austria’s BVT intelligence agency has come under direct attack from Herbert Kickl, the former interior minister when the far-right Freedom Party was part of the coalition government that collapsed in May 2019.

But the current interior minister said the BVT agency had been profoundly damaged, if not destroyed, while Mr Kickl was in office.

Kurz calls for European action

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has responded to the Vienna attack by urging the European Union to “focus much more strongly on the problem of political Islam in the future”. He said he had spoken to France’s Emmanuel Macron and many others with the aim of co-ordinating more closely.

He told Germany’s Die Welt: “I hope we will see an end to this misunderstood tolerance and that all countries in Europe will finally realise how dangerous the ideology of political Islam is for our freedom and the European way of life.”

Elsewhere, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio has called for an EU Patriot Act, along the lines of the US law which increased surveillance powers after the 9/11 attacks. “Europe and Italy itself cannot continue with just words,” he said, referring to the attacks on Vienna and on Nice last week. The Nice attacker had travelled from Tunisia via Italy into the south of France.

EU Parliament President Antonio Tajani has repeated his call for a European FBI, to co-ordinate the work of police and intelligence services, working in tandem against IS militants.__BBC