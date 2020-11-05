Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Nagorno-Karabakh has right to counterstrike: Armenian Foreign Ministry
Nagorno-Karabakh has right to counterstrike: Armenian Foreign Ministry

Nagorno-Karabakh has right to counterstrike: Armenian Foreign Ministry

International 2020-11-05, by Comments Off 3
Print Friendly

Armenian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan, commenting on a rocket attack by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces on the cities of Stepanakert and Shusha in the unrecognized republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, said that the Karabakh authorities have the right to counterstrike.

According to Armenian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan, on 3 November, the Azerbaijani military again struck civilian infrastructure in Stepanakert and Shusha with cluster munitions of the Smerch multiple launch rocket system (MLRS), in particular, in the direction of the Center for Maternal and Child Health in Stepanakert. They were injuries reported.

“We declare that in the conditions of the existential threat created for the people of Artsakh [Karabakh], the Artsakh authorities and the Defense Army have the inalienable right to defend their population and counterstrike the enemy,” Naghdalyan said in a statement posted on the Foreign Ministry website.

The fighting on the contact line in Karabakh began on 27 September. Armenia and Azerbaijan accuse each other of unleashing hostilities, Karabakh reports artillery shelling of peaceful settlements of the unrecognized republic, including its capital, Stepanakert. Armenia has declared martial law and for the first time a general mobilization, claiming that Turkey is actively supporting Baku. Partial mobilization was introduced in Azerbaijan.

Leaders in Russia, the United States and France have called on opposing sides to end the clashes and commit themselves to negotiations without preconditions.

On 9 October, the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia arrived in Moscow at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, holding joint talks for over 10 hours. As a result, Yerevan and Baku agreed to ceasefire in Karabakh beginning noon 10 October, to exchange prisoners and dead bodies, and also to additionally agree on specific details of the truce. However, later that same day, the sides accused each other of ceasefire violations.__The Nation

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Vienna attack: Austria admits failing to act on Slovak warning on gunman

Austria’s interior minister has admitted that a warning from Slovakia last summer about a... more»

Nagorno-Karabakh has right to counterstrike: Armenian Foreign Ministry

Armenian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan, commenting on a rocket attack by the... more»

Italy imposes national curfew, locked down ‘red zones’

Italy was poised Wednesday to impose a nationwide curfew and tougher measures for some populous... more»

Israeli army razes entire village in occupied West Bank

Israel’s army has demolished homes of nearly 80 Palestinians in the occupied West... more»

EU calls for de-escalation, resolution of Kashmir dispute through dialogue

ISLAMABAD: The European Union (EU) is closely following the human rights situation in the Indian... more»

Trump blames ‘surprise’ ballot dumps & says his lead ‘magically disappearing’ as he trails Biden in key states

As Americans await final results to a knife-edge presidential election, President Donald Trump has... more»

Kashmir:Plea in SC for early hearing of petitions challenging Article 370 revocation

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking early hearing of a batch of petitions,... more»

ISIL claims Vienna shooting as Austria mourns

VIENNA: Austrian investigators were on Nov. 3 piecing together the Nov. 2 evening rampage through... more»

Biden’s dream of a first-round knockout punch dies with Florida

Orlando, Florida – President Donald Trump’s victory in Florida on election night kept his... more»

Vienna attacker acted alone and had tried to join so-called Islamic State, say authorities

The man who killed four people in a shooting rampage in Vienna on Monday had sought to join the... more»

Search

Back to Top