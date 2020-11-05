Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Italy imposes national curfew, locked down ‘red zones’
Italy imposes national curfew, locked down ‘red zones’

Italy imposes national curfew, locked down ‘red zones’

Europe 2020-11-05, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Italy was poised Wednesday to impose a nationwide curfew and tougher measures for some populous regions as it faces a surge in coronavirus cases, AFP reports.

From Thursday, Italy’s 60 million residents will be required to stay home from 10pm until 5am except for work or health reasons under a new decree signed by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

In addition, the country’s regions will be divided into zones — high risk, medium high and moderate — based on how quickly the virus is spreading and availability of hospital beds, among other factors.

In the handful of high-risk “red zones”, retail stores not selling essential goods such as food and pharmaceuticals are to shut, and people will be restricted from travelling outside their home town or city.

Travel between some regions is to be restricted as well.

Italy was the first European country hit by the novel coronavirus and has so far reported almost 760,000 cases, and more than 39,400 deaths.__Dawn.com

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Vienna attack: Austria admits failing to act on Slovak warning on gunman

Austria’s interior minister has admitted that a warning from Slovakia last summer about a... more»

Nagorno-Karabakh has right to counterstrike: Armenian Foreign Ministry

Armenian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan, commenting on a rocket attack by the... more»

Italy imposes national curfew, locked down ‘red zones’

Italy was poised Wednesday to impose a nationwide curfew and tougher measures for some populous... more»

Israeli army razes entire village in occupied West Bank

Israel’s army has demolished homes of nearly 80 Palestinians in the occupied West... more»

EU calls for de-escalation, resolution of Kashmir dispute through dialogue

ISLAMABAD: The European Union (EU) is closely following the human rights situation in the Indian... more»

Trump blames ‘surprise’ ballot dumps & says his lead ‘magically disappearing’ as he trails Biden in key states

As Americans await final results to a knife-edge presidential election, President Donald Trump has... more»

Kashmir:Plea in SC for early hearing of petitions challenging Article 370 revocation

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking early hearing of a batch of petitions,... more»

ISIL claims Vienna shooting as Austria mourns

VIENNA: Austrian investigators were on Nov. 3 piecing together the Nov. 2 evening rampage through... more»

Biden’s dream of a first-round knockout punch dies with Florida

Orlando, Florida – President Donald Trump’s victory in Florida on election night kept his... more»

Vienna attacker acted alone and had tried to join so-called Islamic State, say authorities

The man who killed four people in a shooting rampage in Vienna on Monday had sought to join the... more»

Search

Back to Top