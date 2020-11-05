EU calls for de-escalation, resolution of Kashmir dispute through dialogue

ISLAMABAD: The European Union (EU) is closely following the human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), as the foreign policy chief of 27-nation bloc called for “restraint, de-escalation of tensions and resolution of the dispute through dialogue and constructive political and diplomatic engagement.”

The statement was part of the joint communiqué issued after the fifth round of EU-Pakistan Strategic Dialogue held on Tuesday via video conference.

The dialogue was held between High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of the EU and Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Pakistan Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, said a joint statement issued on Wednesday.

During the meeting, both leaders discussed the growing momentum of the Pakistan-EU relations based on the Strategic Engagement Plan signed in June 2019 and agreed to make efforts towards its comprehensive implementation in all areas of cooperation, including through strengthening of existing and new institutional engagements.

Qureshi and Borrell reviewed the ongoing cooperation on security between Pakistan and the EU. “The EU appreciates the progress made by Pakistan towards the meaningful implementation of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Action Plan as acknowledged by the FATF Plenary meeting held in October 2020,” the statement said.

The EU encouraged Pakistan to complete the Action Plan. To further their engagement, both sides agreed to hold the first meeting of the new EU-Pakistan Security Dialogue in 2021, including on the fight against terrorism.

FM Qureshi recognised the EU’s financial support of Euro 150 million to help address the Covid-19 pandemic in Pakistan.

The EU chief appreciated Pakistan’s assistance in repatriation of stranded EU citizens due to flight disruptions.

Both sides discussed ways to further alleviate the social and economic consequences of the ongoing pandemic. In this context, they exchanged views on promoting international cooperation to mitigate the impacts of the pandemic and recognised the significance of international debt relief for developing countries.

Both leaders expressed a strong political commitment towards the GSP+ preferential trade regime, through which the EU provides significantly reduced customs duties for countries that implement 27 international conventions related to human rights, labour rights, protection of the environment and good governance.

They agreed to utilise the GSP+ to its full potential, including by addressing the demand side contraction due to Covid-19 pandemic. The High Representative raised concerns including on the death penalty and the misuse of the blasphemy law. He expressed appreciation for the intention to adopt the anti-torture bill.

FM Qureshi raised deep concerns over the resurgence of Islamophobic acts in some EU member states that have hurt the sentiments of Muslims across the world, including in Pakistan.

High Representative Borrell on the other hand expressed concerns over recent terrorist acts in Europe. Both sides deplored the killing of innocent people and reaffirmed their resolve to strengthen and protect human rights as well as fundamental freedoms, and further promote inter-faith harmony, religious tolerance and co-existence.

The EU informed about its New Pact on Migration and Asylum. The EU and Pakistan agreed to work towards a comprehensive dialogue on migration and mobility, as envisaged under the Strategic Engagement Plan.

High Representative Borrell and Foreign Minister Qureshi also discussed ways to enhance their bilateral cooperation to address climate change. They also exchanged views on regional issues and agreed on a Joint Declaration on Afghanistan.

Qureshi apprised the EU officials about the recent developments in the region. He expressed Pakistan’s deep concerns over human rights violations by India in IIOJK, and its attempts to change the demography of the disputed territory.

Borrell remarked that the EU is following the human rights situation in Jammu and Kashmir closely. He underlined the need for restraint, de-escalation of tensions and resolution of the dispute through dialogue and constructive political and diplomatic engagement.

Qureshi and Borrell exchanged views on other regional issues and reaffirmed their endeavour for promoting peace and prosperity through collaborative efforts.

Both agreed to further enhance Pakistan-EU mutual collaboration and engagement.__Tribune.com