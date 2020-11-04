Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Protesters square off with police in DC as large crowd gathers near the White House
Protesters square off with police in DC as large crowd gathers near the White House

Protesters square off with police in DC as large crowd gathers near the White House

International 2020-11-04, by Comments Off 4
Print Friendly

Footage out of Washington, DC, shows black-clad protesters already beginning to clash with police despite election results still not being known for most of the nation.

Police are shown trying to form a line with their bicycles and yelling at protesters to “back up.” Some protesters are seen pushing at the bikes and yelling at police.

Many businesses in the area were boarded up in advance of Election Day and security around the White House was beefed up, in anticipation of violent protests.__RT.com

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Protesters square off with police in DC as large crowd gathers near the White House

Footage out of Washington, DC, shows black-clad protesters already beginning to clash with police... more»

Kashmir: PAGD rejects govt statement on J&K land laws as ‘Bundle of lies’

The Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Tuesday claimed that the real objective of... more»

Hong Kong journalist who investigated police is arrested

Hong Kong police have arrested a journalist who helped investigate suspected police involvement in... more»

France to dissolve Turkish nationalist group ‘Grey Wolves’

France announced on Oct. 2 that a Turkish nationalist group known as the “Grey Wolves”... more»

Algeria: 66.8% voted in favor of constitutional amendment

Some 66.8% of Algerians voted in favor of constitutional amendment, the country’s electoral... more»

Covid: Ryanair will not offer refunds for November flights

Ryanair customers will not be refunded for flights in November, according to its boss, despite the... more»

Pakistan PM vows to grant provisional status to Gilgit-Baltistan

Islamabad, Pakistan – Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan says his government will grant... more»

Azerbaijan downs another Armenian SU-25 fighter jet

Azerbaijan shot down another Armenian Su-25 fighter jet, according to the country’s Defense... more»

Gunmen kill at least 19 people in attack on Kabul university

Gunmen attacked Kabul University’s campus on Monday, killing at least 19 people including... more»

Georgia set for more protests amid claims of vote-rigging in election

Protests in Georgia are set to continue this week over disputed elections on Saturday. The... more»

Search

Back to Top