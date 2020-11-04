France to dissolve Turkish nationalist group ‘Grey Wolves’

France announced on Oct. 2 that a Turkish nationalist group known as the “Grey Wolves” would soon become a banned organization in the country.

The Council of Ministers will take this decision in its meeting on Oct. 4, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told the National Assembly’s Law Commission, according to the local media.

In one incident last weekend, France 3 television reported that the Armenian memorial near Lyon was tagged with pro-Turkish slogans and inscriptions with the Grey Wolves’ name.

The decision comes amid heightened tensions between France and Turkey in recent months.__Hurriyet