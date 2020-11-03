Georgia set for more protests amid claims of vote-rigging in election

Protests in Georgia are set to continue this week over disputed elections on Saturday.

The ruling Georgian Dream party won with around 48.1% of the vote and says it has enough seats to form a government on its own.

But former president Mikhail Saakashvili, who is behind the opposition alliance party United National Movement, has alleged vote rigging.

“There are many precincts where Georgian Dream got 300 plus votes where turnout was 50, 60 or less than 70 people. It’s all on the paper,” Saakashvili said in a Facebook video.

Thousands of Georgians on Sunday marched in the capital Tbilisi outside parliament demanding the vote be invalidated.

Euronews Georgia journalist Tornike Koplatadze told Good Morning Europe that opposition forces “are planning more rallies in the coming days and weeks”.

He added, however, that the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) has overall “congratulated Georgia for successfully and freely holding the elections”, despite mentioning “irregularities” and “pressures” in the voting process.____EuroNews