Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Georgia set for more protests amid claims of vote-rigging in election
Georgia set for more protests amid claims of vote-rigging in election

Georgia set for more protests amid claims of vote-rigging in election

International 2020-11-03, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Protests in Georgia are set to continue this week over disputed elections on Saturday.

The ruling Georgian Dream party won with around 48.1% of the vote and says it has enough seats to form a government on its own.

But former president Mikhail Saakashvili, who is behind the opposition alliance party United National Movement, has alleged vote rigging.

“There are many precincts where Georgian Dream got 300 plus votes where turnout was 50, 60 or less than 70 people. It’s all on the paper,” Saakashvili said in a Facebook video.

Thousands of Georgians on Sunday marched in the capital Tbilisi outside parliament demanding the vote be invalidated.

Euronews Georgia journalist Tornike Koplatadze told Good Morning Europe that opposition forces “are planning more rallies in the coming days and weeks”.

He added, however, that the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) has overall “congratulated Georgia for successfully and freely holding the elections”, despite mentioning “irregularities” and “pressures” in the voting process.____EuroNews

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Algeria: 66.8% voted in favor of constitutional amendment

Some 66.8% of Algerians voted in favor of constitutional amendment, the country’s electoral... more»

Covid: Ryanair will not offer refunds for November flights

Ryanair customers will not be refunded for flights in November, according to its boss, despite the... more»

Pakistan PM vows to grant provisional status to Gilgit-Baltistan

Islamabad, Pakistan – Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan says his government will grant... more»

Azerbaijan downs another Armenian SU-25 fighter jet

Azerbaijan shot down another Armenian Su-25 fighter jet, according to the country’s Defense... more»

Gunmen kill at least 19 people in attack on Kabul university

Gunmen attacked Kabul University’s campus on Monday, killing at least 19 people including... more»

Georgia set for more protests amid claims of vote-rigging in election

Protests in Georgia are set to continue this week over disputed elections on Saturday. The... more»

Result in just minutes: Russian scientists discover way to diagnose cancer and other diseases with a SINGLE DROP of blood

Finally, good healthcare news in 2020: Scientists from two universities in Samara have discovered... more»

NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden to apply for Russian CITIZENSHIP after 7 years in legal limbo

Exiled US whistleblower Edward Snowden has announced his decision to apply for Russian citizenship... more»

Pakistan: PM again throws his weight behind COAS, DG ISI

GILGIT BALTISTAN: Prime Minister Imran Khan once again reiterated his complete support to army... more»

Turkey plans to drill 40 wells in Black Sea

The Turkish Energy and Natural Sources Ministry has ramped up its operations in the Black Sea in a... more»

Search

Back to Top