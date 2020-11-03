Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Azerbaijan downs another Armenian SU-25 fighter jet
Azerbaijan downs another Armenian SU-25 fighter jet

Azerbaijan downs another Armenian SU-25 fighter jet

International 2020-11-03, by Comments Off 1
Print Friendly

Azerbaijan shot down another Armenian Su-25 fighter jet, according to the country’s Defense Ministry on Nov. 2, the third Su-25 to be downed in the last four days.

In a statement, the ministry said the Su-25 attack aircraft had launched airstrikes on Azerbaijani positions in the Zangilan region on Sunday when it was shot down.

Since clashes erupted on Sept. 27, Armenia has repeatedly attacked Azerbaijani civilians and forces, even violating three humanitarian cease-fires since Oct. 10.

While world powers have called for a sustainable cease-fire, Turkey has supported Baku’s right to self-defense and demanded the withdrawal of Armenia’s occupying forces.

Multiple U.N. resolutions also call for the withdrawal of the invading forces.__Hurriyet

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Algeria: 66.8% voted in favor of constitutional amendment

Some 66.8% of Algerians voted in favor of constitutional amendment, the country’s electoral... more»

Covid: Ryanair will not offer refunds for November flights

Ryanair customers will not be refunded for flights in November, according to its boss, despite the... more»

Pakistan PM vows to grant provisional status to Gilgit-Baltistan

Islamabad, Pakistan – Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan says his government will grant... more»

Azerbaijan downs another Armenian SU-25 fighter jet

Azerbaijan shot down another Armenian Su-25 fighter jet, according to the country’s Defense... more»

Gunmen kill at least 19 people in attack on Kabul university

Gunmen attacked Kabul University’s campus on Monday, killing at least 19 people including... more»

Georgia set for more protests amid claims of vote-rigging in election

Protests in Georgia are set to continue this week over disputed elections on Saturday. The... more»

Result in just minutes: Russian scientists discover way to diagnose cancer and other diseases with a SINGLE DROP of blood

Finally, good healthcare news in 2020: Scientists from two universities in Samara have discovered... more»

NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden to apply for Russian CITIZENSHIP after 7 years in legal limbo

Exiled US whistleblower Edward Snowden has announced his decision to apply for Russian citizenship... more»

Pakistan: PM again throws his weight behind COAS, DG ISI

GILGIT BALTISTAN: Prime Minister Imran Khan once again reiterated his complete support to army... more»

Turkey plans to drill 40 wells in Black Sea

The Turkish Energy and Natural Sources Ministry has ramped up its operations in the Black Sea in a... more»

Search

Back to Top