Azerbaijan downs another Armenian SU-25 fighter jet

Azerbaijan shot down another Armenian Su-25 fighter jet, according to the country’s Defense Ministry on Nov. 2, the third Su-25 to be downed in the last four days.

In a statement, the ministry said the Su-25 attack aircraft had launched airstrikes on Azerbaijani positions in the Zangilan region on Sunday when it was shot down.

Since clashes erupted on Sept. 27, Armenia has repeatedly attacked Azerbaijani civilians and forces, even violating three humanitarian cease-fires since Oct. 10.

While world powers have called for a sustainable cease-fire, Turkey has supported Baku’s right to self-defense and demanded the withdrawal of Armenia’s occupying forces.

Multiple U.N. resolutions also call for the withdrawal of the invading forces.__Hurriyet