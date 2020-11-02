Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Quebec stabbings leave at least 2 dead, 5 injured
Quebec stabbings leave at least 2 dead, 5 injured

Quebec stabbings leave at least 2 dead, 5 injured

International 2020-11-02, by Comments Off 1
Print Friendly

At least two people died and five were injured after being stabbed by a man wearing medieval clothes, armed with a bladed weapon near the Parliament Hill area of Quebec City, Canada, late on Saturday, local media reported.

The local police said they arrested a male suspect early on Sunday and told people residing near the area to stay indoors as the investigation was still ongoing.

The police had earlier said that they were on the hunt for a man dressed in medieval clothing carrying a bladed weapon, leaving “multiple victims”.

Five victims have been transported to a local hospital, but their immediate condition was not known, according to police spokesperson Etienne Doyon, cited by the CBC News.

It quoted Doyon as saying that the suspect was in his mid-20s and was also taken to a hospital for evaluation.

There were no immediate details available on the possible motive behind the attack.__Dawn.com

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Pakistan: PM again throws his weight behind COAS, DG ISI

GILGIT BALTISTAN: Prime Minister Imran Khan once again reiterated his complete support to army... more»

Turkey plans to drill 40 wells in Black Sea

The Turkish Energy and Natural Sources Ministry has ramped up its operations in the Black Sea in a... more»

Georgia opposition rejects election results, calls for protests

The governing Georgian Dream party is leading Georgia’s parliamentary election with a vote share... more»

Hong Kong: Seven pro-democracy lawmakers arrested

Hong Kong police arrested seven people Sunday over scuffles that broke out in the city’s... more»

England’s November lockdown to be extended throughout December if infection rate doesn’t go down, Gove confirms

UK Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has said that the government is ready to extend the... more»

Quebec stabbings leave at least 2 dead, 5 injured

At least two people died and five were injured after being stabbed by a man wearing medieval... more»

Barricades in Madrid, clashes in Barcelona, looting in Logrono as anti-lockdown protests grip Spain

Spain has been gripped violence, with anti-lockdown protesters clashing with police in multiple... more»

Qatar renews apology over ‘grossly disturbing’ airport incident

Foreign ministers of Qatar and Australia have spoken for the first time since the controversy over... more»

Indian threats against Pakistan, AJK cannot be overlooked: Masood

LAHORE: Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has cautioned that the latest threat... more»

Austria’s Kurz vows to fight ‘political Islam’ after Turkish teens rampage through Vienna church

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has said that his government will not tolerate religious... more»

Search

Back to Top