Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Violent clashes in Barcelona as protesters hurl missiles at police after Catalonia closes borders over Covid
Violent clashes in Barcelona as protesters hurl missiles at police after Catalonia closes borders over Covid

Violent clashes in Barcelona as protesters hurl missiles at police after Catalonia closes borders over Covid

Europe 2020-10-31, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Angry crowds hurled projectiles at police in Barcelona, Spain, on Friday as hundreds of protesters gathered in the streets to demonstrate against the new Covid-19 state of emergency.

The protests follow a decision by Catalan lawmakers to close the region’s borders for 15 days and shut shops, except for food stores, in a bid to halt the spread of coronavirus in its rising second wave.

Police warned the public “not to approach” Plaça Sant Jaume, a square in the city’s Gothic Quarter, where violent clashes saw officers in riot gear wield batons and fire rubber bullets to disperse the public.

The square was a focal point for some 1,500 protesters, some of whom were armed with smoke canisters and firecrackers, according to police.

At least two people have been arrested, local media reported.

In one video posted on social media, a protester can be seen hurling a barrier at a line of police, before dozens of officers then march into the square, some using batons to beat people who are lying on the ground.

Another showed Barcelona police vans driving down a street while protesters pelted them with projectiles.

Other footage appeared to show groups of people chanting “freedom” in Plaça Sant Jaume as police with riot shields marched towards a cloud of blue smoke.__RT.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Violent clashes in Barcelona as protesters hurl missiles at police after Catalonia closes borders over Covid

Angry crowds hurled projectiles at police in Barcelona, Spain, on Friday as hundreds of protesters... more»

Slovakia begins mass virus testing in global first

Slovakia will begin a programme to screen its entire population for coronavirus with antigen tests... more»

As tension rises, thousands of Muslims protest French cartoons

Tens of thousands of Muslims, from Pakistan to Lebanon to the Palestinian territories, poured out... more»

HRW slams BJP crackdown on India’s civil society groups

The Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Friday slammed India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)... more»

Indian navy flexes its muscles in anti-ship missile test, demonstrating deadly accuracy at ‘maximum range’

India has tested yet another missile, as it ramps up its military trials program amid ongoing... more»

Ukraine protest: Hundreds demonstrate in Ukraine after court scraps anti-corruption laws

More than one thousand Ukrainians have protested in front of the constitutional court in Kyiv... more»

Macron vows defiance after knife attack in church

French President Emmanuel Macron vowed his country would stand firm against religious extremists... more»

Strong earthquake strikes Aegean Sea, shaking Turkey, Greece

A strong earthquake of a magnitude of around 7.0 struck the Aegean Sea on Friday and was felt in... more»

Macron’s clampdown on radical Islam is backed by most French, but should’ve been done in more conciliatory way – Austria’s ex-FM

France is in dire need of reconciliation, but President Emmanuel Macron’s clampdown on... more»

‘Wish all the political parties had united earlier’: Omar Abdullah on new land laws

Former J&K Chief Minister and National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah on Thursday... more»

Search

Back to Top