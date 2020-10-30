Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Spanish police arrest 21 people in raids on Catalan separatists
Spanish police arrest 21 people in raids on Catalan separatists

Spanish police arrest 21 people in raids on Catalan separatists

Europe 2020-10-30, by Comments Off 1
Print Friendly

Spanish police have detained 21 people with links to the Catalan separatist movement on suspicion of corruption and promoting public disorder.

Spain’s interior ministry said in a statement that the individuals were being investigated for alleged embezzlement of public funds and money laundering.

The arrests took place during 31 police raids in the Catalan cities of Barcelona and Girona early on Wednesday morning.

Investigations revealed money intended for Barcelona’s provincial government and a regional entity for promoting sports teams had been diverted illegally, the ministry said.

Authorities also say the suspects may have lied about the use of rural land in the town of Cabrera de Mar to build a business centre, a restaurant and a school, following an investigation by Guardia Civil.

“Different ways of financing with public funds the irregular activities unrelated to the legal destination of the money are being investigated,” the ministry said.

A Barcelona court had earlier named David Madi and Oriol Vendrell, two former politicians for Catalan separatist parties, as being among ten people under investigation.

A large number of documents have been seized as part of the investigation, and authorities are not ruling out further arrests.__EuroNews

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

‘Wish all the political parties had united earlier’: Omar Abdullah on new land laws

Former J&K Chief Minister and National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah on Thursday... more»

UN official expresses ‘deep concern’ over Prophet cartoon row

The head of a United Nations anti-extremism body has expressed “deep concern” over growing... more»

Saudi man arrested in Jeddah after attacking French consulate guard with a ‘sharp tool’

A Saudi man was arrested in the Red Sea city of Jeddah after attacking and wounding a security... more»

Chinese, US military chiefs hold crisis communication

BEIJING: Chinese and US military chiefs held talks on crisis communication this week, amid... more»

Spanish police arrest 21 people in raids on Catalan separatists

Spanish police have detained 21 people with links to the Catalan separatist movement on suspicion... more»

Alleged terrorist attack foiled near Sartrouville, France following earlier incidents in Nice & Avignon – reports

A man has been arrested near the Saint-Martin church in Sartrouville in possession of a knife,... more»

Hong Kong activist detained near US embassy charged

Hong Kong teen activist Tony Chung has been charged under a new national security law, just days... more»

Three bumper rallies by PDM have shaken Pakistan’s political equilibrium in more ways than one

Everyone is hurting. Everyone needs a breather. Three bumper rallies by the opposition alliance... more»

Qatar ‘regrets distress’ after women subjected to examination

Qatar has apologised to several women who faced mandatory examinations after a newborn baby was... more»

Kashmir: PDP, JKNPP stage anti-BJP protests over new land laws in J&K

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and National Panthers Party (NPP) on Wednesday staged separate... more»

Search

Back to Top