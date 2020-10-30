Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Macron’s clampdown on radical Islam is backed by most French, but should’ve been done in more conciliatory way – Austria’s ex-FM
Macron’s clampdown on radical Islam is backed by most French, but should’ve been done in more conciliatory way – Austria’s ex-FM

Macron’s clampdown on radical Islam is backed by most French, but should’ve been done in more conciliatory way – Austria’s ex-FM

Europe 2020-10-30, by Comments Off 5
Print Friendly

France is in dire need of reconciliation, but President Emmanuel Macron’s clampdown on Islamic extremism is only polarizing society, Karin Kneissl, ex-Austrian foreign minister told RT, commenting on the stabbing attack in Nice.

Following the beheading of schoolteacher, Samuel Paty, by a radicalized Chechen refugee earlier this month, Macron vowed to defended French values and take a firm stand against Islamist extremism, announcing the closure of several mosques on accusations of promoting fringe ideology.

“The president had many, many people behind him when he was very harsh on the execution of the teacher,” Kneissl, who was Austria’s foreign minister between 2017 and 2109, pointed out. “This topic dominated everything” and even removed the looming Covid-19 lockdown in France from the headlines.

However, it could have been done in a little more conciliatory way because there are six million Muslims living in France.

“You have a certain percentage, who are radical,” but the majority of Muslims just want to be French citizens and live their lives, she said.

“What France needs right now is much more a social cohesion, a sort of reconciliation… but here I observe that things have been going in a more polarizing way,” Kneissl said of Macron’s steps to counter extremism.

Paty’s gruesome murder was allegedly provoked by the teacher showing caricatures of the Prophet Mohammed to his students during a lesson on freedom of speech. The cartoons, which are blasphemous to Muslims, were back in the spotlight recently after they were republished by French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo. The controversial act was dedicated to the beginning of the trial on the accomplices of Islamist gunmen, who attacked the magazine’s office in 2015 over the same caricatures, killing 12 people.

When asked if it was better for Charlie Hebdo to tone it down and refrain from provocations in this tense moment, the former FM responded that this advice could be “right in such a situation.” She said she admired the French Republican values and their dedication to freedom of speech, but it was more important “to bridge the rifts in this fragmented society” at the moment.

The Prophet Mohammed cartoons first appeared in a Danish magazine in 2006 and faced a strong backlash in the Muslim world. However, Denmark never saw such an outbreak of violence that’s now being experienced by France.

Kneissl believes that the reason for this is that “France is a much more interesting target than Denmark was 15 years ago. France is still an old European power that is present militarily in a number of Muslim and Arab countries.”

On Thursday, a knife-wielding man attacked a church in the French resort city of Nice, beheading two people and fatally wounding another. Several hours later another assailant tried stabbing police officers in the city of Avignon, but was gunned down.

Earlier this week, the French interior minister warned that the terrorist threat in the country was “very high” due to rising tensions caused by the killing of Paty.__RT.com

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Macron’s clampdown on radical Islam is backed by most French, but should’ve been done in more conciliatory way – Austria’s ex-FM

France is in dire need of reconciliation, but President Emmanuel Macron’s clampdown on... more»

‘Wish all the political parties had united earlier’: Omar Abdullah on new land laws

Former J&K Chief Minister and National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah on Thursday... more»

UN official expresses ‘deep concern’ over Prophet cartoon row

The head of a United Nations anti-extremism body has expressed “deep concern” over growing... more»

Saudi man arrested in Jeddah after attacking French consulate guard with a ‘sharp tool’

A Saudi man was arrested in the Red Sea city of Jeddah after attacking and wounding a security... more»

Chinese, US military chiefs hold crisis communication

BEIJING: Chinese and US military chiefs held talks on crisis communication this week, amid... more»

Spanish police arrest 21 people in raids on Catalan separatists

Spanish police have detained 21 people with links to the Catalan separatist movement on suspicion... more»

Alleged terrorist attack foiled near Sartrouville, France following earlier incidents in Nice & Avignon – reports

A man has been arrested near the Saint-Martin church in Sartrouville in possession of a knife,... more»

Hong Kong activist detained near US embassy charged

Hong Kong teen activist Tony Chung has been charged under a new national security law, just days... more»

Three bumper rallies by PDM have shaken Pakistan’s political equilibrium in more ways than one

Everyone is hurting. Everyone needs a breather. Three bumper rallies by the opposition alliance... more»

Qatar ‘regrets distress’ after women subjected to examination

Qatar has apologised to several women who faced mandatory examinations after a newborn baby was... more»

Search

Back to Top