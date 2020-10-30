Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Chinese, US military chiefs hold crisis communication
Chinese, US military chiefs hold crisis communication

Chinese, US military chiefs hold crisis communication

International 2020-10-30, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

BEIJING: Chinese and US military chiefs held talks on crisis communication this week, amid heightened tensions between the two military superpowers this year in the South China Sea, with the United States denying a report on a possible drone attack.

The exchange, days ahead of the US elections, came as US Defence Secretary Mark Esper toured Asia with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo where they had urged countries to cooperate with the United States to confront the security threats posed by China, a position China has criticised as a Cold War mentality and zero-sum mindset.

Chinese and US militaries held a video conference meeting about crisis communication on October 28-29, Chinese defence ministry spokesman Wu Qian said on Thursday.

According to Wu, Esper denied a media report about the United States studying a plan to attack Chinese islands and reefs in the South China Sea using an MQ-9 drone in the event that the US presidential election was not looking favourable for President Donald Trump.

Esper said the United States “has no intention of creating a military crisis with the Chinese,” according to Wu.

“We urge the US to walk the talk, keep its promise, and take measures to prevent provoking China military in the air and sea,” Wu said, adding that China will resolutely counter-strike if provoked with an attack at sea.

Both militaries will exchange views via video conferencing on humanitarian aid in mid-November and on maritime security before the end of the year, Wu said.__Tribune.com

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

‘Wish all the political parties had united earlier’: Omar Abdullah on new land laws

Former J&K Chief Minister and National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah on Thursday... more»

UN official expresses ‘deep concern’ over Prophet cartoon row

The head of a United Nations anti-extremism body has expressed “deep concern” over growing... more»

Saudi man arrested in Jeddah after attacking French consulate guard with a ‘sharp tool’

A Saudi man was arrested in the Red Sea city of Jeddah after attacking and wounding a security... more»

Chinese, US military chiefs hold crisis communication

BEIJING: Chinese and US military chiefs held talks on crisis communication this week, amid... more»

Spanish police arrest 21 people in raids on Catalan separatists

Spanish police have detained 21 people with links to the Catalan separatist movement on suspicion... more»

Alleged terrorist attack foiled near Sartrouville, France following earlier incidents in Nice & Avignon – reports

A man has been arrested near the Saint-Martin church in Sartrouville in possession of a knife,... more»

Hong Kong activist detained near US embassy charged

Hong Kong teen activist Tony Chung has been charged under a new national security law, just days... more»

Three bumper rallies by PDM have shaken Pakistan’s political equilibrium in more ways than one

Everyone is hurting. Everyone needs a breather. Three bumper rallies by the opposition alliance... more»

Qatar ‘regrets distress’ after women subjected to examination

Qatar has apologised to several women who faced mandatory examinations after a newborn baby was... more»

Kashmir: PDP, JKNPP stage anti-BJP protests over new land laws in J&K

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and National Panthers Party (NPP) on Wednesday staged separate... more»

Search

Back to Top