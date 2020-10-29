Philadelphia rocked by fresh unrest after police shooting

Hundreds of protesters marched through the US city of Philadelphia for a second night, demanding racial justice after police fatally shot a black man.

The family of Walter Wallace Jr says he was suffering a mental health crisis when officers opened fire on him.

Police say they shot him because he would not drop a knife he was holding.

The National Guard as well as police reinforcements have been deployed. Authorities say 30 officers were hurt during Monday night clashes.

The city’s police have also accused protesters of looting and ransacking businesses during the unrest.

Mr Wallace, 27, had bipolar disorder, and his wife told officers this before they shot him, a lawyer representing his family said.

Philadelphia also saw large protests earlier this year over police brutality and racism following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

What happened on Tuesday?

The marches began peacefully on Tuesday but became more confrontational as the evening drew on. Officers in riot gear arrived in squad cars, on bicycles and on buses, and used their bikes to shove protesters back from barricade lines.

Shops around the city closed early and set up barricades. Police and the city’s office of emergency management said widespread looting was reported in several areas.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, protesters tried to erect makeshift barricades using bins. Police used pepper spray and batons after saying they were attacked by demonstrators.

On Monday, more than 300 people took to the streets to protest, and 91 were arrested. One officer was in hospital with a broken leg and other injuries after being struck by a pickup truck.

What has the reaction been?

Speaking at a campaign rally in Wisconsin on Tuesday, President Donald Trump attempted to tie the protesters to his democratic rival, former Vice-President Joe Biden, without providing evidence of a link.

“Last night [Monday] Philadelphia was torn up by Biden-supporting radicals,” he said. “Thirty police officers, Philadelphia police officers, they were injured, some badly. Biden stands with the rioters, and I stand with the heroes of law enforcement.”

In a joint statement, Mr Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, said: “We cannot accept that in this country a mental health crisis ends in death.

“It makes the shock and grief and violence of yesterday’s shooting that much more painful, especially for a community that has already endured so much trauma,” they added, while condemning Monday’s looting, calling it a crime.

Philadelphia is the largest city in Pennsylvania, a state critical to next week’s presidential election.

Mayor Jim Kenney, a Democrat, said the video of the shooting presented “difficult questions that must be answered”, and that he was looking forward to a “speedy and transparent resolution” to the case.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said she had visited the scene and felt the “anger of the community”. “We anticipate the chance of additional incidents of civil unrest,” she said, vowing to take “additional steps to ensure order”.__BBC