Pakistan: SC displeased again with police report on journalist ‘abduction’

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) yet again expressed dissatisfaction on Wednesday over Islamabad Police’s investigation report on journalist Matiullah Jan’s alleged abduction.

The apex court was hearing contempt of court proceedings against Jan.

The senior journalist was allegedly abducted from the federal capital’s sector G-6 on July 21, 2020, and was released later in the day near Fateh Jang, a small town in Punjab.

During the proceedings, SC ordered the Islamabad inspector-general of police to change the investigation team handling the case.

“Islamabad IG should hand over the investigation to a competent officer or team,” the SC remarked, ordering the investigation should to be completed within a month and a report submitted to the concerned court.

During the hearing, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed inquired about the whereabouts of Islamabad’s top cop.

The CJP, on being told that the IG was on leave, remarked that the “IG went on leave as soon as he heard of the case being fixed for hearing”.

“What questions can the court ask the acting IG when he did not make the report?” observed member of the apex court bench Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan.

During proceedings held in August, the SC had expressed complete dissatisfaction over the Islamabad Police’s handling of Jan’s abduction case.

Time was of the essence in an investigation of a criminal case as evidence disappears with each passing day, observed the bench.

The CJP wondered as to why the investigating officer did not visit relevant departments to gather information.

The court directed the Islamabad inspector-general of police to supervise the investigation and submit a final report on the matter within four weeks.

Jan also requested additional time to submit his written reply before the court in contempt proceedings against him by the apex court for a ‘contemptuous’ tweet posted by his account regarding Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s decision.__Tribune.com