Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Hong Kong activist detained near US embassy charged
Hong Kong activist detained near US embassy charged

Hong Kong activist detained near US embassy charged

International 2020-10-29, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Hong Kong teen activist Tony Chung has been charged under a new national security law, just days after he was detained outside the US consulate.

Mr Chung, 19, had reportedly planned to enter the consulate and claim asylum.

He faces possible life imprisonment if found guilty of secession, conspiracy to publish seditious content, and money laundering.

Mr Chung, the second person to be charged under the law, was denied bail by the court.

The controversial law was imposed by China on Hong Kong in June, making it easier to punish protesters and reducing the city’s autonomy.

The law is wide-ranging and gives Beijing extensive powers which it never had before to shape life in the territory.

Critics say the law erodes the city’s judicial independence and rights like freedom of speech, and that it has created a sense of fear and uncertainty in Hong Kong.

According to the South China Morning Post, Mr Chung was detained on Tuesday morning at a coffee shop opposite the US consulate.

UK-based activist group Friends of Hong Kong said he had planned to enter and claim asylum. Instead, footage taken from near the consulate showed him being carried away by plain-clothes police.

Mr Chung, a former member of pro-independence group Studentlocalism, had previously said that life under the new law had become more restrictive for him and other activists.

He told BBC Chinese in a recent interview that he felt he could not talk or act freely, and had to “worry about the red lines all the time”.

But he also said activists had not given up fighting and that “at the right moment, we will come out to protest again”.

“Yes we lose at this moment. But the road to democracy is always long.”

He will remain in custody until his next court appearance on 7 January next year.__BBC

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Hong Kong activist detained near US embassy charged

Hong Kong teen activist Tony Chung has been charged under a new national security law, just days... more»

Three bumper rallies by PDM have shaken Pakistan’s political equilibrium in more ways than one

Everyone is hurting. Everyone needs a breather. Three bumper rallies by the opposition alliance... more»

Qatar ‘regrets distress’ after women subjected to examination

Qatar has apologised to several women who faced mandatory examinations after a newborn baby was... more»

Kashmir: PDP, JKNPP stage anti-BJP protests over new land laws in J&K

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and National Panthers Party (NPP) on Wednesday staged separate... more»

Pompeo brings anti-China roadshow to Indian Ocean islands

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday brought the Trump administration’s... more»

Philadelphia rocked by fresh unrest after police shooting

Hundreds of protesters marched through the US city of Philadelphia for a second night, demanding... more»

Charlie Hebdo faces Turkish probe over Erdoğan cartoon

French magazine Charlie Hebdo is facing possible charges in Turkey over insulting the Turkish... more»

Pakistan: SC displeased again with police report on journalist ‘abduction’

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) yet again expressed dissatisfaction on Wednesday over Islamabad... more»

‘Structural racism’ killing minorities, says UK Covid report

LONDON: Ethnic minorities in Britain are paying with their lives after years of government neglect... more»

Australia says women on 10 flights subjected to Qatar body search

Female passengers on 10 planes flying out of Qatar’s capital Doha were forced to endure invasive... more»

Search

Back to Top