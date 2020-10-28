Voice Of Vienna

Gunfight breaks out in Manchowa in central Kashmir’s Budgam

Kashmir, Kashmir -IOK 2020-10-28
A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Manchowa area of Central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Tuesday night, officials said.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that a joint team of Police, Army’s 50 RR and CRPF launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, which was retaliated triggering an encounter.

A senior police officer also confirmed the exchange of fire between the forces and militants.

As per the sources, two to three militants are believed to be trapped in the area.__GK News

