Austria’s strong ties with Malaysia

Austria celebrates its National Day in remembrance of the political developments after World War 2.

On that day in 1955, the Austrian Parliament passed the constitutional law on permanent neutrality and Austrian embassies around the world celebrate this special day by hosting a number of events for Austrian citizens and friends of Austria.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this year is different. Many events related to the Austrian National Day are virtual, both in Austria and around the world.

In Malaysia, we look at our strong bilateral relationship based on mutual respect. We appreciate the economic ties between our two countries.

During the Covid-19 crises, Malaysia facilitated the transport of more than 60 million medical gloves to Austria, a testimonial of the strong friendship between our two nations.

Last year, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who was then the home minister, and other ministers visited our capital Vienna, which is not only one of the most livable cities in the world, but also the headquarters of more than 40 international organisations.

Austria’s international orientation also reflects in its economic activities worldwide as one of the most open economies in the world with exports in goods and services contributing about 60 per cent to our gross domestic product.

The bilateral relationship with Malaysia amounts to RM2.25 billion exports from Austria to Malaysia and RM1.94 billion imports, which makes Malaysia one of the most important trading partners in Asia.

The most traded products include integrated electronic components, machinery and electrical devices.

The pandemic has been affecting this year’s foreign trade exchange, but we are confident of reviving the earlier dynamic development in the near future.

Malaysia is home to more than 50 Austrian companies with investments reaching RM5.4 billion in sectors like oil and gas, healthcare, automotive, electronics, plastic goods and construction materials sharing their technical expertise with local partners.

Many of them act as regional hubs to cover the Asia-Pacific region from Malaysia.

New investments are in the pipeline, especially in the sectors of food and beverage, environment and renewable energy.

In the past, the tourism ties between our two countries have also increased in both directions.

Malaysia is a very attractive destination for Austrian tourists looking for pristine beaches and rainforests, as well as for discovering the vibrant marine life.

We have a lot in common, as Austria is also blessed with outstanding natural beauty, spectacular mountain scenery and crystal clear lakes.

Austria, as a small, compact country, is easy to get to know and pleasant to visit.

Many visitors, including from Malaysia, appreciate the rich cultural heritage in cities like Vienna and Salzburg.

In some way, Austria is Europe in a nutshell, as Malaysia is “Truly Asia”.

Consequently, the number of guests from Southeast Asia almost tripled within the last five years.

This year, the pandemic makes it nearly impossible to visit other countries and many will miss this year’s Austrian National Day celebrations, featuring typical culinary delicacies like Sacher Cake and Vienna Style Schnitzel, Austrian wines and our famous classical music.

However, we are confident that by today, we will have overcome this crisis together and we will have the opportunity again to celebrate the Austrian National Day in Austria, Malaysia and around the globe.

The author is Austrian ambassador to Malaysia