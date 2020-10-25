Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Coronavirus: Merkel in fresh plea to stay at home amid record infection tally
Coronavirus: Merkel in fresh plea to stay at home amid record infection tally

Coronavirus: Merkel in fresh plea to stay at home amid record infection tally

Europe 2020-10-25, by Comments Off 3
Print Friendly

German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned citizens to stay at home and reduce all unnecessary contact and travel after the number of infections hit a new record high. The country’s death toll also passed 10,000 on Saturday.
“We are not powerless against the virus, our behavior determines how strongly and how quickly it spreads. And the order of the day for all of us is: reduce contacts. Meet a lot fewer people,” Merkel said in her weekly video podcast.
She then replayed footage of her appeal of the previous weekend for people to refrain from both travel and celebrations that are “not really necessary.”
“Please stay at home, wherever possible, whenever possible,” she said.  ”The pandemic is spreading rapidly again, even faster than at the start of it more than half a year ago”.
Germany confirmed a new daily record of 14,714 new cases on Saturday, up from about 13,500 cases the day before, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases. However, the figure was thought to be inflated due to a technical glitch earlier this week.
The country’s pandemic death toll also passed 10,000 on Saturday. The rise in infections has spurred a number of local measures to be implemented across the country, and officials have warned of a national lockdown. 
Germany currently leaves decisions on restrictions to local and regional authorities. Germany’s 16 states are free to impose their own rules, leading to a patchwork of regulations nationwide. 
Measures are typically implemented at the local level once infections in a district rise above the threshold of 50 per 100,000 residents.
Those measures include travel restrictions, curfews for restaurants and bars, and tighter limits on social gatherings.
However, many are calling for a return to the nationwide restrictions seen at the start of the pandemic. 
Meanwhile, the capital and one of the country’s top virus hotspots, Berlin, implemented new restrictions on Saturday, requiring facemasks in markets and on 10 particularly busy streets, in shopping malls and in queues.
The city is also set to deploy over 1,000 police officers to enforce the new rules.
Germany has recorded over 426,000 cases and 10,010 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Europe becomes second region to cross 250,000 deaths as second COVID wave hits

Europe became the second region after Latin America to surpass 250,000 deaths on Saturday,... more»

Coronavirus: Merkel in fresh plea to stay at home amid record infection tally

German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned citizens to stay at home and reduce all unnecessary contact... more»

Erdogan says Macron needs ‘mental treatment,’ blasts Europe’s Islamophobia

Paris has recalled its envoy to Turkey after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticized France for... more»

Suicide bombing at Kabul education centre kills 18

KABUL – A suicide bombing at an education centre in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul killed at... more»

Ready To Even Talk To UK PM For Nawaz Sharif’s Deportation: Imran Khan

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that he is even ready to initiate talks... more»

J&K Coalition To Be Led By Farooq Abdullah, Will Use Old State Flag

The leaders of the People’s Alliance, who buried years of bitter rivalry to form the... more»

Pakistan’s apex court adjourns Daniel Pearl murder case for 4 weeks

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s apex court on Thursday adjourned for four weeks the hearing of an... more»

Europe warned COVID spreading more quickly, further curbs loom

PARIS/MADRID – The coronavirus is spreading even faster than it did during the first phase... more»

Microsoft announces plans to establish its first cloud region in Austria to accelerate local innovation and growth

Vienna, Austria – Microsoft Corp. today announced a significant commitment to drive local... more»

French coronavirus cases jump over 1 million

PARIS (Reuters) – The number of confirmed coronavirus infections jumped over one million on... more»

Search

Back to Top