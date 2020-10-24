Voice Of Vienna

Europe warned COVID spreading more quickly, further curbs loom

PARIS/MADRID – The coronavirus is spreading even faster than it did during the first phase of the pandemic, a French government adviser said on Friday as authorities across Europe scrambled to try to contain the disease once again racing through the continent.
France, set to pass 1 million cases later on Friday after posting a record daily total of more than 41,000 a day earlier, has been one of the countries hardest hit in the second wave and has imposed curfews across much of the nation.
COVID patients occupy nearly half of all of France’s 5,000 intensive care beds and its well-regarded health system has been showing increasing signs of strain.
“The virus is circulating more quickly than in the spring,” epidemiologist Arnaud Fontanet, who sits on the Scientific Council advising the French government, said.
The disease is in resurgence all over Europe, where daily reported cases have more than doubled in 10 days, crossing 200,000 daily infections for the first time on Thursday, according to a Reuters tally.
“We are all afraid,” said Maria, a 73-year old pensioner in Dolny Kubin, Slovakia, where officials were piloting a testing scheme the government plans to roll-out across the whole country of 5.5 million. “I see what’s happening and it is terrifying.”
Around the continent, further restrictions are being planned by governments desperate to avoid a repeat of the blanket lockdowns that brought a measure of control in March and April at the cost of shutting down their whole economies.
Belgium, one of the worst-hit countries, whose foreign minister Sophie Wilmes went into intensive care this week, tightened restrictions on social contacts on Friday and banned fans from sports matches.
Poland, another of a string of countries to report record daily case increases, said it would close restaurants and bars for two weeks and limit public gatherings to five people.
In Spain, which passed the grim 1 million case milestone earlier this week, two regions, Castilla and Leon and Valencia, urged the central government to impose night-time curfews quickly to stem the spread.
Official data show Spain already has the highest number of cases in Europe but the real picture may be even worse, according to Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who said a nationwide antibody study suggested the actual total may be over 3 million.
“If we don’t follow precautions, we are putting the lives of those we love most at risk,” Sanchez said in a televised address. “What we have to do is reduce mobility and social contact. There is no other solution.”

