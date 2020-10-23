Idia opens up for all, except on tourist visa

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday opened up with visa relaxation for all to come for business, conferences, employment, studies, research and medical purposes, but not as tourists, by air or sea route.

A Home Ministry post announced a graded relaxation in visa and travel restrictions that were clamped in February in the wake of the Coronavirus, allowing the foreigners and Indians to enter or leave India at their will. Of course, they have to strictly adhere to the Health Ministry guidelines on quarantine and other matters. No word, however, on entering India by the land routes.

The Bharatiya Janata Party described the relaxations as a Home Ministry’s birthday gift to Home Minister Amit Shah who was flooded with greetings from across the country and all spectrums of society on turning 56 on Thursday.

The post said the foreign nationals and all Indians holding OCI and PIO cards are now permitted to visit India for any purpose, except on a tourist visa. They are welcome to come by air or water routes through the authorised airport and seaport immigration checkposts. Only electronic visas are not allowed while restoring with immediate effect all existing visas.

They can take flights operated under Vande Bharat Mission, Air Transport Bubble arrangements or by any non-scheduled commercial flights as allowed by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

If validity of their visas has expired, fresh visas can be obtained from the Indian mission/posts. Foreign nationals intending to visit India for medical treatment can apply for a medical visa, including for their medical attendants, the post said.

Those arriving from abroad to take connecting domestic flights would be exempted from institutional quarantine on landing in India if they carry the report of negative RT-PCR test conducted within 96 hour prior to undertaking the journey.__Kashmir Times