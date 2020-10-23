Voice Of Vienna

British nationals in custody in Paris over attempted murder of police officer

A group of British nationals are in custody and being investigated for “attempted homicide of a person holding public authority”, the Paris prosecutor’s office has said.

The individuals had reportedly targeted a police officer at the Israeli embassy near the Champs-Elysées on Monday night.

There were seven people in two cars, one of which attempted to hit the gendarme, AFP reported. The officer was not injured.

According to French radio RTL, they are three men and four women.

Both cars had fake license plates and investigators suspect the drivers of attempting a hit and run, according to the radio station.

It comes amid tension in the French capital where a curfew has restricted movement after 9 pm due to COVID-19 and where a teacher’s recent beheading provoked a crackdown on Islamists in France.__EuroNews

