Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Albania and Greece take maritime dispute to international court in The Hague
Albania and Greece take maritime dispute to international court in The Hague

Albania and Greece take maritime dispute to international court in The Hague

Europe 2020-10-21, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Albania and Greece say they have agreed to refer a dispute over maritime borders in the Ionian Sea to the International Court of Justice.

The joint decision was announced by the neighbouring Balkan countries during a visit to Tirana by Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias.

“We have agreed to pass on this case to international justice,” Dendias said after a meeting with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama.

Rama added that taking the case to The Hague would ”(join) the dots based on the (court’s) expertise and international maritime law”.

Greece has recently increased efforts to delimitate its sea borders, amid high tensions with Turkey over offshore energy exploration rights in the Eastern Mediterranean.

While the dispute has threatened to trigger military confrontation, Athens has also signed deals with Italy and Egypt.

Tirana and Athens inked a deal to define their maritime border in 2009 when Albania was governed by the Democratic Party.

But Edi Rama’s Socialists, who were then in opposition, had challenged the agreement in court, claiming that Albania lost 225 square kilometres of territorial waters.

Albania’s Constitutional Court later nullified the agreement, deeming it unconstitutional.

“That issue will not be at our discretion nor that of the Greek side, but of international justice and in that way we shall focus on our economic [and] regional cooperation,” Rama said on Tuesday.

Relations between Greece and Albania have been historically tense, over minority rights and Albania’s repealing of the 2009 Ionian Sea agreement.

Both governments in Tirana and Athens have stated that the ethnic Greek minority in Albania and the large population in Greece of Albanians, who emigrated there after the fall of communism, serve as bridges linking the two countries.__EuroNews

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Spain considers curfews to fight new coronavirus wave

MADRID: The Spanish government is considering new restrictions, including possible curfews, in... more»

Pakistan: Army chief orders immediate inquiry into ‘Karachi incident’; says ISPR

Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has taken notice of and ordered an immediate inquiry into the... more»

Albania and Greece take maritime dispute to international court in The Hague

Albania and Greece say they have agreed to refer a dispute over maritime borders in the Ionian Sea... more»

Sweden bans use of Huawei, ZTE equipment in 5G networks

A Swedish regulator on Tuesday banned the use of telecom equipment from Chinese companies Huawei... more»

EU takes legal action against Cyprus, Malta over passport schemes

The European Commission announced on Tuesday it would start “infringement procedures” against... more»

China warns India on trading with Taiwan, slams US-Tibet govt-in-exile meeting

India should remain committed to the one-China principle and deal with Taiwan prudently, Beijing... more»

UK to start rapid COVID-19 tests at Heathrow on Tuesday: Report

Passengers travelling to Hong Kong and Italy from Britain’s Heathrow Airport will undergo a... more»

Kashmir: One militant killed in Shopian encounter, operation underway

One militant has been in killed in an ongoing encounter in Melhura area of south Kashmir’s... more»

Greece to expand wall on Turkish border to block migrants

Athens said on Monday it had finalized plans to build a wall along Greece’s border with Turkey,... more»

Belgium facing ‘tsunami’ of covid cases

Belgium could soon be overwhelmed by new coronavirus infections, the health minister has warned,... more»

Search

Back to Top