Kashmir: One militant killed in Shopian encounter, operation underway

One militant has been in killed in an ongoing encounter in Melhura area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Monday.

Official sources told news agency GNS that one militant has been killed in an ongoing encounter. However the identity of the slain militant is yet to be ascertained.

Pertinently, 184 militants have been killed so far this year in the valley.

According to GNS, a joint team of Police and Army’s 55RR launched a cordon and search operation in Melhura area.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces triggering a gunfight.__GK News