On ship, Turkish leader announces 85 bln cubic metres of additional gas find

ANKARA: Turkey’s president on Oct. 17 boarded a Black Sea drill ship where he officially announced details of a new discovery of natural gas reserves.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said the additional gas find is 85 billion cubic metres which brings the total gas reserve discovery to 405 billion cubic metres.

The announcement comes closely on the heels of a historic natural gas find this summer, also in the Black Sea.

On Oct. 16, speaking to ruling AKP deputies, Erdoğan said: “We will personally witness the efforts on site and announce the amount of the new reserves.”

The announcement this August of 320 billion cubic meters in Black Sea reserves by the drill ship Fatih made Turkey “very happy,” and now more good news has come, he said.

Following this summer’s find, when the Fatih discovered the TUNA-1 well in the Sakarya Gas Field, around 170 kilometers (106 miles) off Turkey’s northern coast, Turkish officials had said more reserves might be found soon.

The discovery was the biggest in Turkey’s history. Officials have said the gas from the well would be ready for public use in 2023.__Hurriyet