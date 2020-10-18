Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / China’s amended law threatens criminal action against those who insult national flag
China’s amended law threatens criminal action against those who insult national flag

China’s amended law threatens criminal action against those who insult national flag

International 2020-10-18, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

The Standing Committee of China’s congress on Saturday passed amendments to a law that will criminalize the intentional insulting of the national flag and emblem, after anti-government protesters in Hong Kong last year desecrated the Chinese flag.

According to the newly amended National Flag and National Emblem Law, which will take effect on January 1, those who intentionally burn, mutilate, paint, deface or trample the flag and emblem in public will be investigated for criminal responsibility.

The law also states that that national flag must not be discarded, displayed upside down or used in any manner that impairs the dignity of the flag.

The revised law will also apply to offices in Hong Kong and Macao that are set up by the central government.

The amendments to the law were proposed after anti-government protesters in Hong Kong last year trampled on the Chinese flag, prompting an outcry in China. At least three protesters in Hong Kong were sentenced for desecrating the Chinese flag last year.__Hindustan Times

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Ardern wins landslide re-election in New Zealand vote

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s centre-left Labour Party won a landslide victory in New... more»

AJK president stresses need for dialogue between AJK, G-B leadership

RAWALAKOT: Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has said that Pakistan will never... more»

Thailand: Protesters take to Bangkok streets despite warning

Hundreds of protesters took to streets across Thailand’s capital Bangkok on Saturday in defiance... more»

Man who beheaded French teacher & ‘FIRED’ at police named as Moscow-born, ethnic Chechen asylum seeker – prosecutor

The suspect in Friday’s “Islamic terrorist attack” near Paris was an ethnic Chechen whose... more»

China’s amended law threatens criminal action against those who insult national flag

The Standing Committee of China’s congress on Saturday passed amendments to a law that will... more»

On ship, Turkish leader announces 85 bln cubic metres of additional gas find

ANKARA: Turkey’s president on Oct. 17 boarded a Black Sea drill ship where he officially... more»

No Pakistani can be declared traitor: IHC

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah on Friday remarked that no... more»

Granting asylum to Hong Kongers dangerous: China

OTTAWA: A top Chinese diplomat on Thursday warned Canada against granting asylum to Hong Kong... more»

Six ‘militant associates’ involved in Highway attacks held, vehicles seized: Police

Police have arrested six persons who they claimed were associates of the militants involved in... more»

Protests erupt in Covid-hit Barcelona as bars and restaurants shut for 15 days

As new coronavirus restrictions came into force across Spain’s Catalonia, bar and restaurant... more»

Search

Back to Top