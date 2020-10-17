Voice Of Vienna

Six ‘militant associates’ involved in Highway attacks held, vehicles seized: Police

Police have arrested six persons who they claimed were associates of the militants involved in recent highway attacks.

Addressing a press conference at police station Pantha Chowk, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that a series of attacks took place from August 14 this year to October 5 that include an attack on police and SSB men at Nowgam, Srinagar on August 14 in which two policemen were killed and one INSAS rifle was snatched as well.

Similarly, on September 21, militants attacked RoP at new bypass and on September 25 militants attacked the CRPF party at Chadoora in which one CRPF man was killed and his weapon was also snatched.

On October 5, another attack was carried out at RoP of CRPF at Tengan, By-pass in which two CRPF men were killed and four others injured, the IGP said, as per news agency KNO.

He said in order to investigate the attacks, different teams were constituted by the police West Zone Srinagar.

“Around 9 to 10 suspects were identified and subsequently picked up by these teams. The teams were able to identity the links through human intelligence. Raids were conducted in Chadoora, Budgam, Nowgam and other areas of District Srinagar. The suspects were subjected to sustained interrogation and during interrogation they confessed about their involvement,” the IGP said, adding that pinpoint location of the house where militants involved in these attacks were hiding at Barzullah, Srinagar was also obtained using human intelligence.

The IGP said that six militant associates were arrested that include Waseem Ahemd GAnai of Ganaimohalla, Chatergam, Chadoora, Faisal Mushtaq Ganai of Aribagh, Nowgam, Shakir Ahmed Dar of Marvel, Kakapora, Pulwama, Suhail Shabir Ganai of Ganai Mohalla Chattergam, Chadoora, Budgam, Umar Nisar of Iqbal Coloney Wanbal, Shakerpora,, Nowgam, Srinagar and Sahil Nisar of Aribagh, Nowgam.

He said that six vehicles were also seized from the arrested militant associates that include Tavera, Pulsar bike, Yamaha bike, Alto white colour, Alto-800 and another motorcycle.__GK News

