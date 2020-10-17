Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Granting asylum to Hong Kongers dangerous: China
Granting asylum to Hong Kongers dangerous: China

Granting asylum to Hong Kongers dangerous: China

International 2020-10-17, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

OTTAWA: A top Chinese diplomat on Thursday warned Canada against granting asylum to Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters, adding that doing so could jeopardize the “health and safety” of Canadians living in the southern Chinese financial hub.

The remarks by Chinese Ambassador to Canada Cong Peiwu (叢培武) prompted a rebuke from Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Francois-Philippe Champagne, further escalating tensions between the countries.

Cong was responding to reports that a Hong Kong couple who took part in last year’s huge and sometimes violent protests had been granted refugee status.

The landmark decision makes it likely that other Hong Kongers would be given sanctuary in Canada, which has emerged as a top destination for those fleeing Beijing’s crackdown.

“We strongly urge the Canadian side not [to] grant so-called political asylum to those violent criminals in Hong Kong because it is the interference in China’s domestic affairs. And certainly, it will embolden those violent criminals,” Cong told a news conference.

“So if the Canadian side really cares about the stability and the prosperity in Hong Kong, and really cares about the good health and safety of those 300,000 Canadian passport holders in Hong Kong, and the large number of Canadian companies operating in Hong Kong [Special Administrative Region], you should support those efforts to fight violent crimes,” Cong said.

When asked by reporters if that latter comment was a threat, Cong said: “That’s your interpretation.”

Champagne described Cong’s comments as “totally unacceptable and disturbing.”

“I have instructed Global Affairs to call the ambassador in to make clear in no uncertain terms that Canada will always stand up for human rights and the rights of Canadians around the world,” he said in a statement carried by the Globe and Mail and other Canadian news outlets.

China and Canada are marking 50 years since they forged diplomatic ties — but those relations are deeply strained.

Ties plummeted following Canada’s arrest of Meng Wanzhou (孟晚舟), chief financial officer of Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies Co (華為) and daughter of its founder.

Meng was arrested on a US warrant in December 2018 during a stopover in Vancouver and is charged with bank fraud related to breaches of US sanctions against Iran. She has been fighting extradition ever since.

Canadian former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor were arrested in China on spying charges soon afterward, disappearing into Beijing’s opaque judicial system.

Western governments see the detention of the Canadians as direct retaliation by Beijing.

On Tuesday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hit out at Beijing for what he said was its “coercive diplomacy,” as well as the ongoing crackdowns in Hong Kong and on Uighurs in Xinjiang.

Cong rejected Trudeau’s comments, saying: “There is no coercive diplomacy on the Chinese side.”

“The Hong Kong issue and the Xinjiang-related issue are not about the issue of human rights. They are purely about internal affairs of China, which brooks no interference from the outside,” he added.__Taipei Times

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Granting asylum to Hong Kongers dangerous: China

OTTAWA: A top Chinese diplomat on Thursday warned Canada against granting asylum to Hong Kong... more»

Six ‘militant associates’ involved in Highway attacks held, vehicles seized: Police

Police have arrested six persons who they claimed were associates of the militants involved in... more»

Protests erupt in Covid-hit Barcelona as bars and restaurants shut for 15 days

As new coronavirus restrictions came into force across Spain’s Catalonia, bar and restaurant... more»

Brexit: Trade talks with the EU are ‘over’, says No 10

Talks between the UK and EU over a post-Brexit trade agreement are “over”, Downing... more»

Saudi foreign minister hints at resolving Qatar blockade

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister has signalled progress may be under way towards resolving the... more»

UK slaps $25 million fine on British Airways for 2018 data security failure

Britain’s information commissioner has fined British Airways 20 million pounds ($25 million) for... more»

High-profile activist arrested for ‘violence against the Queen’ after protesters heckle royal motorcade in Thailand

A prominent anti-government campaigner has been charged with attempting to harm the Queen of... more»

Five sentenced to death in Bangladesh for gang-rape

DHAKA: A Bangladesh court sentenced five men to death on Thursday for the 2012 gang-rape of a... more»

Italy adds Pakistan to ‘Decreto-Flussi’ work visa list

ISLAMABAD: In a major development, the Italian government has included Pakistan in work visa... more»

UK PM, EU Commission president hold Brexit talks

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke... more»

Search

Back to Top