UK PM, EU Commission president hold Brexit talks

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke by phone Wednesday evening, with Johnson expressing his “disappointment” over the lack of progress in Brexit talks.

“The Prime Minister noted the desirability of a deal but expressed his disappointment that more progress had not been made over the past two weeks,” said a statement from Downing Street.

It added that the prime minister “would reflect before setting out the UK’s next steps.”

Johnson had previously insisted that the UK’s deadline for talks was Oct. 15, and if talks dragged on for longer, Britain would pull out and prepare for a no-deal Brexit.

The deadline was then pushed back slightly, but time is still running out for a deal to be secured.

“The EU is working on a deal, but not at any price. Conditions must be right, on fisheries, level-playing field and governance. Still a lot of work ahead of us,” Von der Leyen tweeted.__The Nation

