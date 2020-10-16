Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Italy adds Pakistan to ‘Decreto-Flussi’ work visa list
Italy adds Pakistan to ‘Decreto-Flussi’ work visa list

Italy adds Pakistan to ‘Decreto-Flussi’ work visa list

International 2020-10-16, by Comments Off 2
Print Friendly

ISLAMABAD: In a major development, the Italian government has included Pakistan in work visa category called ‘Decreto-Flussi’, which will allow its nationals to avail seasonal and non-seasonal work visas for the year 2020-21.

More than 30,000 work visas would be issued by the Italian authorities to the nationals from a few non-EU countries, including Pakistan, an official statement said on Thursday.

Pakistani workers in agriculture, tourism, construction and freight forwarding sectors can avail this opportunity.

Pakistan has been included in this category of visas after the lag of two years as a result of sustained efforts by the Pakistan embassy in Rome.

Pakistan ambassador to Italy Jauhar Saleem speaking to media said that the country hosts largest Pakistani diaspora in the EU following Brexit, which has sent over $142 million in remittances in 2019-2020.

He added that the Pakistan community in Italy had been demanding Pakistan’s re-inclusion in the list of countries eligible for seasonal workers visas, ever since the facility was withdrawn two years ago.

The envoy said the demand for Pakistani workers in the Italian market is on the rise consistently, especially in the agricultural sector. It is expected that under the current scheme hundreds of Pakistani workers would obtain gainful employment in Italy.

Earlier, the Pakistani Embassy also facilitated thousands of undocumented Pakistani workers in Italy to seek legal status through a scheme launched by the Italian government in June 2020 to regularise the undocumented foreign workers.

Over 18,000 Pakistanis applied for regularisation under that scheme.

Despite the second wave of ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, which has seen a record number of fresh cases in recent days, the Pakistan embassy has kept its consular section, both in Rome and Milan, fully functional to facilitate the community in benefiting from the growing employment opportunities in Italy.__Tribune.com

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Italy adds Pakistan to ‘Decreto-Flussi’ work visa list

ISLAMABAD: In a major development, the Italian government has included Pakistan in work visa... more»

UK PM, EU Commission president hold Brexit talks

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke... more»

President Xi tells China’s soldiers to prepare for war

In a development that has made headlines around the world, Chinese President Xi Jinping on... more»

Farooq Abdullah declares alliance with Mehbooba Mufti, says ‘want govt to return rights J&K had before Aug 5, 2019’

Political parties in Jammu and Kashmir have formed an alliance to restore the special status that... more»

EU sanctions hit top Russians for Navalny attack

The EU has imposed sanctions on six senior Russian officials and a chemical research centre over... more»

Convoy attack kills 14 in southwestern Pakistan

Islamabad, Pakistan – Unidentified gunmen killed at least 14 people in the southwestern... more»

Thailand passes emergency decree in protests crackdown

Thailand has issued an emergency decree banning protests as it clamps down on largely peaceful... more»

Kashmir: Two militants killed in brief shootout in Shopian, searches underway

SRINAGAR: Greater Kashmir News reports that two militants were killed in a brief exchange of fire... more»

France to impose night-time curfew to battle second wave

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that people must stay indoors from 21:00 to 06:00... more»

Vladimir Putin says Russia approves second Covid-19 vaccine

Russia has granted regulatory approval to a second Covid-19 vaccine, President Vladimir Putin said... more»

Search

Back to Top