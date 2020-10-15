Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Vladimir Putin says Russia approves second Covid-19 vaccine
Vladimir Putin says Russia approves second Covid-19 vaccine

Vladimir Putin says Russia approves second Covid-19 vaccine

International 2020-10-15, by Comments Off 1
Print Friendly

Russia has granted regulatory approval to a second Covid-19 vaccine, President Vladimir Putin said at a government meeting broadcast on state television on Wednesday.

Russia in August became the first country to grant regulatory approval for a Covid-19 vaccine, doing so before large-scale trials were complete, to the concern of some in the global scientific community.__Hindustan Times

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Kashmir: Two militants killed in brief shootout in Shopian, searches underway

SRINAGAR: Greater Kashmir News reports that two militants were killed in a brief exchange of fire... more»

France to impose night-time curfew to battle second wave

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that people must stay indoors from 21:00 to 06:00... more»

Vladimir Putin says Russia approves second Covid-19 vaccine

Russia has granted regulatory approval to a second Covid-19 vaccine, President Vladimir Putin said... more»

Greek neo-Nazi leader, inner group given 13-year prison terms

The leader of Greece’s neo-Nazi party Golden Dawn and his inner circle were handed 13-year... more»

Beijing slams Canada, accusing Trudeau’s government of ‘hypocrisy’ and ‘weakness’ over Xinjiang and Hong Kong remarks

China has hit back at Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, after he criticized Beijing’s... more»

Defiant Mehbooba Mufti released after being detained for over a year by India

India’s first woman chief minister, Mehbooba Mufti, was released by Indian authorities on... more»

Saudi Arabia fails in bid for seat on UN Human Rights Council

Saudi Arabia failed in its attempt to become a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council... more»

Erdoğan urges EU official for progress in Ankara-Brussels ties

ANKARA: President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan urged European Council President Charles Michel to... more»

Japan urges China to withdraw 2 ships from territorial waters in East China Sea

Japan demands, including via diplomatic channels, that two Chinese vessels withdraw from Japanese... more»

Cyprus to suspend ‘EU golden passports’ scheme

Cyprus is suspending a scheme that grants citizenship and guarantees visa-free travel throughout... more»

Search

Back to Top