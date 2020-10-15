Voice Of Vienna

Kashmir: Two militants killed in brief shootout in Shopian, searches underway

SRINAGAR: Greater Kashmir News reports that two militants were killed in a brief exchange of fire in Chakoora area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday.

Officials sources told news agency GNS that two militants were killed in a brief exchange of fire when militants tried to break the cordon.

However their identity is yet to be ascertained, they said.

The gunfight broke out after a joint team of police, Army’s 34 RR and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Chakoora.

As the joint team encircled the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter.

