Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Beijing slams Canada, accusing Trudeau’s government of ‘hypocrisy’ and ‘weakness’ over Xinjiang and Hong Kong remarks
Beijing slams Canada, accusing Trudeau’s government of ‘hypocrisy’ and ‘weakness’ over Xinjiang and Hong Kong remarks

Beijing slams Canada, accusing Trudeau’s government of ‘hypocrisy’ and ‘weakness’ over Xinjiang and Hong Kong remarks

International 2020-10-15, by Comments Off 2
Print Friendly

China has hit back at Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, after he criticized Beijing’s human rights record, detention of Canadian citizens, and use of “coercive diplomacy.”

On Wednesday, the spokesman for the Chinese foreign ministry, Zhao Lijian, said the Canadian government had shown “hypocrisy” and “weakness,” as he responded to comments made by Trudeau.

Trudeau fired warning shots at Beijing on Tuesday as he marked the 50th anniversary of Canada’s diplomatic ties with China. “We will remain absolutely committed to working with our allies to ensure that China’s approach of coercive diplomacy, and its arbitrary detention of two Canadian citizens, alongside citizens of other countries around the world, is not viewed as a successful tactic by them,” the prime minister said.

Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor have been detained in China since December 2018 on suspicion of espionage. Their arrests came just days after a Chinese citizen was arrested in Canada.

Trudeau was also critical of China’s human rights record, condemning Beijing’s treatment of the Uighur population of Xinjiang and sharing his concern for the people of Hong Kong.

In Tuesday’s state press conference, Lijian praised the progress achieved by China and Canada over the 50 years of diplomatic relations, but also pleaded with Ottawa to release a Chinese citizen who had been detained in Canada at the request of the US.

Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of telecom giant Huawei, was detained in December 2018 on re-entry to Canada. She was arrested on charges of fraud and conspiracy to commit fraud in order to circumvent US sanctions against Iran. Lijian contended that Wanzhou’s unlawful detention was the root cause of the current deterioration in Sino-Canadian relations.

On Tuesday, Beijing called on Asian nations to unite against Washington’s “old-fashioned cold war mentality” in the latest war of words between Washington and Beijing. The two nations have introduced multiple reciprocal restrictions on each other’s diplomats.

Meanwhile, China’s spiraling diplomatic dispute with Canberra took a further on turn on Monday, as China reportedly banned Australian coal imports. Beijing has previously accused Australia of mass espionage and the raiding of the homes of Chinese journalists.__RT.com

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Kashmir: Two militants killed in brief shootout in Shopian, searches underway

SRINAGAR: Greater Kashmir News reports that two militants were killed in a brief exchange of fire... more»

France to impose night-time curfew to battle second wave

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that people must stay indoors from 21:00 to 06:00... more»

Vladimir Putin says Russia approves second Covid-19 vaccine

Russia has granted regulatory approval to a second Covid-19 vaccine, President Vladimir Putin said... more»

Greek neo-Nazi leader, inner group given 13-year prison terms

The leader of Greece’s neo-Nazi party Golden Dawn and his inner circle were handed 13-year... more»

Beijing slams Canada, accusing Trudeau’s government of ‘hypocrisy’ and ‘weakness’ over Xinjiang and Hong Kong remarks

China has hit back at Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, after he criticized Beijing’s... more»

Defiant Mehbooba Mufti released after being detained for over a year by India

India’s first woman chief minister, Mehbooba Mufti, was released by Indian authorities on... more»

Saudi Arabia fails in bid for seat on UN Human Rights Council

Saudi Arabia failed in its attempt to become a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council... more»

Erdoğan urges EU official for progress in Ankara-Brussels ties

ANKARA: President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan urged European Council President Charles Michel to... more»

Japan urges China to withdraw 2 ships from territorial waters in East China Sea

Japan demands, including via diplomatic channels, that two Chinese vessels withdraw from Japanese... more»

Cyprus to suspend ‘EU golden passports’ scheme

Cyprus is suspending a scheme that grants citizenship and guarantees visa-free travel throughout... more»

Search

Back to Top