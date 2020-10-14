Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Kashmir / India, China bet on dialogue to resolve border row in eastern Ladakh
India, China bet on dialogue to resolve border row in eastern Ladakh

India, China bet on dialogue to resolve border row in eastern Ladakh

Kashmir 2020-10-14, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

India and China agreed to continue with the dialogue process to arrive at a mutually-acceptable solution for early disengagement in the eastern Ladakh theatre, the two sides said in a joint press statement, a day after the seventh round of talks between senior military commanders on Monday at Chushul.

The two sides said they had a better understanding of each other’s position in the sensitive sector after the latest round of talks, even as the border row is in its sixth month and efforts to disengage and de-escalate have made no breakthrough. Both sides talked for more than 12 hours on Monday.

“The two sides had a sincere, in-depth and constructive exchange of views on disengagement along the Line of Actual Control in the western Sector of India-China border areas. They were of the view that these discussions were positive, constructive and had enhanced understanding of each other’s positions,” said the statement.

India and China have deployed more than 50,000 soldiers each along with advanced weapons and systems in the eastern Ladakh theatre. Even as talks at military and diplomatic levels are on, the Indian Army and the People’s Liberation Army have made preparations for a long haul in the sector.

The statement said both sides “agreed to maintain dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels” to resolve the border row.

“Both sides agreed to earnestly implement the important understandings reached by the leaders of the two countries, not to turn differences into disputes, and jointly safeguard peace and tranquility in the border areas,” the statement added.

Monday’s talks took place weeks after China hardened its position and asserted that it recognises the 1959 LAC, which has never been accepted by India. China’s hardened stance has dimmed hopes for an early resolution of the border row.

This was the last round of military talks to be led by Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, who on Tuesday handed over the charge of the Leh-based 14 Corps to Lieutenant General PGK Menon.

In his farewell message, Singh conveyed his gratitude and appreciation to all ranks of the ‘Fire & Fury Corps’ for their professionalism and steadfast dedication in the most hostile terrain, weather and altitude challenges faced by any army in the world, an army spokesperson said.

Menon asked the men under his command to discharge their duties with the same commitment and zeal, and always be prepared to deal with any threat to national security, the spokesperson said.

The sixth round of military talks was held on September 21 when Indian negotiators firmly demanded comprehensive disengagement at all friction areas and restoration of status quo ante of early April as the only approach towards de-escalation. On the other hand, China asked India to withdraw its soldiers from strategic heights on the southern bank of Pangong Tso to reduce friction.__Hindustan

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Erdoğan urges EU official for progress in Ankara-Brussels ties

ANKARA: President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan urged European Council President Charles Michel to... more»

Japan urges China to withdraw 2 ships from territorial waters in East China Sea

Japan demands, including via diplomatic channels, that two Chinese vessels withdraw from Japanese... more»

Cyprus to suspend ‘EU golden passports’ scheme

Cyprus is suspending a scheme that grants citizenship and guarantees visa-free travel throughout... more»

Pakistan sets five preconditions for resumption of talks with India

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday set five pre-conditions for the resumption of “meaningful... more»

Czech Republic tightens restrictions after recording Europe’s highest infection rate

The Czech government has announced tighter restrictions as soaring cases of coronavirus continued... more»

India, China bet on dialogue to resolve border row in eastern Ladakh

India and China agreed to continue with the dialogue process to arrive at a mutually-acceptable... more»

China, Russia, Saudi Arabia set to join UN Human Rights Council

China, Saudi Arabia and Russia are poised to join the United Nations Human Rights Council, raising... more»

Afghanistan withdrawal still ‘conditions-based’: Top US general

The US withdrawal of more troops from Afghanistan will depend on a reduction in violence and other... more»

Kashmir: AAC pays tributes to its founder, urges for release of Mirwaiz, others

SRINAGAR: Awami Action Committee (AAC) on Saturday paid rich tributes to its party founder Late... more»

Pakistan: Govt to allow PDM stage protest rallies, but won’t allow chaos

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to allow opposition parties to stage protest rallies... more»

Search

Back to Top