Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Cyprus to suspend ‘EU golden passports’ scheme
Cyprus to suspend ‘EU golden passports’ scheme

Cyprus to suspend ‘EU golden passports’ scheme

Europe 2020-10-14, by Comments Off 1
Print Friendly

Cyprus is suspending a scheme that grants citizenship and guarantees visa-free travel throughout the EU for those who invest a minimum of €2m (£1.8m).

It comes after Al Jazeera reporters filmed Cypriot officials using the scheme to assist a fictional Chinese businessman with a criminal record.

One of those filmed was Cyprus’s parliamentary speaker, Demetris Syllouris, who said he would step down until an investigation was completed.

The move comes into force next month.

Mr Syllouris, who is Cyprus’s second-highest ranking state official, said he would withdraw from his duties from 19 October.

In the video footage captured by undercover Al Jazeera journalists and released on Monday, Mr Syllouris appears to offer his influence to assist in obtaining citizenship for the fictitious businessman.

On Tuesday, Mr Syllouris released a statement apologising for “this unpleasant image conveyed to the Cypriot public… and any upset it may have caused”.

His announcement came shortly after the government said it had approved a proposal to suspend the scheme – the citizenship for investment programme – following an emergency session on Tuesday.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the office of Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades said the proposal was put forward in response to “weaknesses” in the scheme that could be “exploited”.

Cyprus, which joined the EU in 2004, currently provides passports to non-EU nationals who make sufficient investments in the country.

Last November, it emerged that fugitive financier Jho Low – a central figure in the global scandal which saw billions of dollars go missing from the Malaysian state fund 1MDB – had obtained Cypriot citizenship in September 2015 and reportedly bought a €5m property in the Cypriot resort of Ayia Napa.

Mr Low is wanted in the US, where prosecutors say he laundered billions through its financial system.

Mr Low has denied any wrongdoing, and his current whereabouts are unknown, although there have been reports of him in various locations.

Cyprus later revoked his “golden passport” and those bought by 25 foreign investors, including nine Russians, eight Cambodians and five Chinese.

Last year, the EU Commission told EU states to tighten checks on non-EU nationals who acquired citizenship through investments. Malta and Bulgaria operate similar schemes to that of Cyprus.

The commission said the programme could be abused and used for tax evasion and money-laundering.

It added that applicants could acquire citizenship of Cyprus, Malta and Bulgaria – and hence EU citizenship – “without ever having resided in practice in the member state”.

EU citizens can move easily throughout the bloc, as well as live and work in another member state without the bureaucratic hurdles that non-EU nationals face.

Some other EU states and the UK offer “golden” residence visas in exchange for large investments.__BBC

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Erdoğan urges EU official for progress in Ankara-Brussels ties

ANKARA: President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan urged European Council President Charles Michel to... more»

Japan urges China to withdraw 2 ships from territorial waters in East China Sea

Japan demands, including via diplomatic channels, that two Chinese vessels withdraw from Japanese... more»

Cyprus to suspend ‘EU golden passports’ scheme

Cyprus is suspending a scheme that grants citizenship and guarantees visa-free travel throughout... more»

Pakistan sets five preconditions for resumption of talks with India

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday set five pre-conditions for the resumption of “meaningful... more»

Czech Republic tightens restrictions after recording Europe’s highest infection rate

The Czech government has announced tighter restrictions as soaring cases of coronavirus continued... more»

India, China bet on dialogue to resolve border row in eastern Ladakh

India and China agreed to continue with the dialogue process to arrive at a mutually-acceptable... more»

China, Russia, Saudi Arabia set to join UN Human Rights Council

China, Saudi Arabia and Russia are poised to join the United Nations Human Rights Council, raising... more»

Afghanistan withdrawal still ‘conditions-based’: Top US general

The US withdrawal of more troops from Afghanistan will depend on a reduction in violence and other... more»

Kashmir: AAC pays tributes to its founder, urges for release of Mirwaiz, others

SRINAGAR: Awami Action Committee (AAC) on Saturday paid rich tributes to its party founder Late... more»

Pakistan: Govt to allow PDM stage protest rallies, but won’t allow chaos

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to allow opposition parties to stage protest rallies... more»

Search

Back to Top